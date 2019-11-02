Mary Alice Cunningham, 72

FULTON, NY – Mary Alice “Mei” Cunningham, 72, of Fulton, passed away Monday October 28, 2019, at her home.

She was born October 14, 1947, in Fulton to Harold and Idell Van DeLinder and was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1965.

She was a secretary and had been employed by Black Clawson for 15 years before working for the Hannibal Central School District for 21 years until her retirement in 2010.

Mary Alice was a member of the Class Reunion Committee “Fulton High School Class of 1965.”

She had a love of animals and hoped for “world peace.”

Mary Alice was always tending to her property, enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors.

Her philosophy was that she didn’t need a security system, she had her own chainsaw, hatchet and Winchester rifle that she could use to defend herself.

Mary Alice is survived by her daughter, Caroline Currier of Oswego; sisters, Deanne Cuyler (Terry) Morrill of Liverpool, Janet McIntosh of Liverpool and Joyce (Chet) Bogdziewcz of Fulton; cousin, Rex (Kathy) Wallace of Fulton; granddaughter, Rachel Currier of Oswego; nieces, Mariah Wallace, Cathy Tucker and Stephanie Lewis; nephews, Harold, Ed and Joe McIntosh, Stephen Cuyler and Daniel Cunningham.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by fiancée, William Gage; a sister, Susan Cunningham; brothers-in-law, Irwin McIntosh and Peter Cuyler; and a nephew, Alan McIntosh.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 7, at the Baldwinsville First United Methodist Church, 17 W. Genesee St., Baldwinsville.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Cunningham family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

