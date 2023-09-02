OSWEGO COUNTY, NY – Oswego County departments remind residents of the importance of emergency planning during National Preparedness Month this September. Helping older adults prepare for disasters is the focus of this year’s campaign, led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to encourage people to plan ahead for emergencies.

“National Preparedness Month creates an ideal opportunity for every resident in Oswego County to join others throughout the United States in preparing their homes, businesses and communities for any type of emergency,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9. “I urge all government agencies, private organizations and the people and businesses within Oswego County to develop their own emergency preparedness plan and work together to help us create a stronger, more resilient community.”

The Oswego County Emergency Management Office, Health Department, Office for the Aging and Veterans’ Services all work to ensure the health and safety of our seniors.

“Older adults living in our community face different challenges during an emergency,” said Oswego County Emergency Management Director Cathleen Palmitesso. “Some may have mobility issues or chronic health conditions that make it difficult to cope with a power outage or evacuation. Support services normally available for our older community may be disrupted during a disaster.”

Oswego County Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday added, “We know older adults can face greater risks when it comes to extreme weather events and other emergencies. Some of our older adults live alone, are frail, low-income or have an access or functional need. Many live in the rural areas of the county, where it’s difficult to reach services.”

Emergency plans for older adults should include a contact person who can check on them during a disaster, either in-person or by phone. Plans should also include an alternate location for them to stay if they cannot remain at home as well as an emergency kit that includes a list of prescriptions and other medications, special dietary needs, mobility aids and supplies for their pets.

“Many older adults struggle with daily living tasks, which makes responding to and recovering from emergencies even more difficult,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Helping make sure they are prepared for the unexpected is key to ensuring they’re well cared for and protected during events that can derail any of us.”

Sunday agreed, “Disasters can be scary for anyone. We want our older adults to be safe and healthy during any emergency.”

“September is the perfect month for everyone to prepare for disasters and emergencies,” Palmitesso added. “Winter is only a few months away and it can bring severe winter weather events such as lake effect snow and storms, nor’easters, blizzards, ice storms and extreme cold.

“We’ve seen early winter storms and high wind events in the fall that have caused trees and power lines to come down on homes,” she continued. “Just this summer we’ve had several heavy rain events that caused flash flooding on local roads. Property damage and power outages lasting a week or more can also occur with these storms, as well as driving hazards and other issues.”

People should also be prepared for a nuclear power plant emergency. The public can view emergency plans at www.oswegocounty.com/emo or call the county EMO office at 315-591-9150 to obtain a copy.

“People who reside within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone should review these plans and obtain potassium iodide (KI) tablets for their families,” said Palmitesso. “KI is available at the Oswego County Emergency Management Office (200 N. Second St., Fulton; 315-591-9150) and the Oswego County Health Department (70 Bunner St., Oswego; 315-349-3573). Please call ahead and schedule a time to pick up tablets for you and your family.”

Family disaster plans should be tailored to meet the specific needs of each household, such as care of children, pets and elderly family members. People should also build a kit with disaster supplies to last at least three days.

“Create your own personal network of individuals that can help you prepare for an emergency or disaster by helping you identify the resources and assistance you may need,” Palmitesso said. “Tailor the contents of the kit to your needs and abilities. You could be without power or essential services for up to a week or more following a severe weather event. Don’t forget your pets. Have plans for them if you need to leave your home for several days.”

Disaster supply kits should include water, non-perishable food, a battery-powered or crank AM/FM radio, first aid kit, flashlight, extra batteries and copies of important documents. They should be kept in a designated place and easy to grab if you must leave your home quickly. An emergency kit for the car should include jumper cables, flares or reflective triangle, ice scraper, car cell phone charger, blanket, map and cat litter or sand for better tire traction.

“Make sure your cell phone is well charged when poor weather conditions are imminent,” Palmitesso advised. “People should also make sure their cell phone numbers are registered with the Oswego County E-911 Communication Center’s Hyper-Reach notification service.”

Hyper-Reach uses mass dialing technology to notify people of emergencies or incidents in their neighborhoods. People can sign up their cell phones through the center’s webpage, https://secure.hyper-reach.com/comsignup.jsp?id=12481 or by calling the Oswego County Emergency Management Office for assistance.

More information on disaster planning is available from the Oswego County Emergency Management Office at www.oswegocounty.com/emo or by calling 315-591-9150.

For specific information for older adults, people can contact the Oswego County Office for the Aging at www.oswegocounty.com/ofa or 315-349-3484, or the Oswego County Health Department at https://health.oswegocounty.com/ or 315-349-3540.

Disaster planning information is also available at www.ready.gov.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related