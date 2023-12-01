50 Students Join Central Square’s NHS Ranks

December 1, 2023 Contributor
Bottom row (left to right): Kiera Meneilly, Abigail Jackson, Brenna Murphy, Sara Hulbert, Ella Rupert, Autumn Quill, Ashley Haskell, Nicole Reale, Jenna Ibrahim, Cadence Rock, Megan Elderbroom, Luca Szatanek, Colin Orlando, Dalton Bramer. Row two: Noelle Burger, Sydney Saunders, Delayna Humphrey, Abigail Tetrault, Connor Peterson, Drew Jackson, Julian Wines, Matix Ramsey, Abigail Sundet, Alyssa Stone, Gianna Rabbia, Theresa Tancredi. Row three: Lily Grennell, Rachel Ganser, Maya Howard, Sophia Gunnip, Andrew Card, William Card, Colin Kees, Matteo Pelosi, Jack Mable, Larkin Lytle, Travis Lipes, Susanna Hipp. Row four: Liliana McClowry, Summer Fedder, Kelli Griep, Owen Schlueter, Chase Enright, Kevin Battles, Owen Delahunt, Samuel Stupp, Michelle Brissette, Lauren Perry, Jasmine VanAntwerp. Not pictured: Faith Pickett, Zachary Card
Bottom row (left to right): Ngan Phan, Arieana Fenton, Molly Giblin, Meghan Farrell, Jacob Pierson, Madison Tucci, Grace Hayes, Sophia Arcuri), Natalie Montalto, Olivia Grennell. Row two: Cyrinna Hersam, Mea Coppola, Brynleigh Bender, Lindsey Brown, Sofia Sherman, Ryan Colton, Gabriella Rabbia, Sierra Wells, Olivia Domachowske, Olivia Ruzekowicz, Kate Hayes. Row three: Ciena Ferguson, Dominic Dattolo, Gabriel Varrenti, Aaron Retajczyk, Cuyler Penrod, Blake Lucas, Raechel Fleischmann, Emerson Widowski, Natalee Crandall. Row four: Addison Kelly, Bradon Wolfe, Truman Remenicky, Bailey Wilber, Max Peters, Aidan Squadrito, Jarrett Georges, Aidan Howard, Nicholas Lennox, Gigi Basile.

CENTRAL SQUARE – A packed auditorium cheered on  as 50 new members were inducted into the ranks of the Paul V. Moore High School chapter of National Honor Society during its annual fall induction ceremony.

 

NHS Advisor Melissa Staats helped conduct the ceremony, which featured students who are current members inducting new ones, and Central Square Superintendent Thomas J. Colabufo congratulated the students while emphasizing the importance of NHS pillars of scholarship, leadership, character and service in one’s life. The event was held the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 15 in the PVM High School auditorium.

 

“The induction ceremony of new members of the Paul V. Moore National Honor Society chapter is a special celebration of students who continually strive to be their best,” said Staats. “The young people in this organization go beyond the assumed criteria of scholarship. Being a part of NHS also requires being a leader, displaying exceptional character, and dedication to service. I am always thrilled to be able to be a part of showcasing these outstanding individuals.”

 

The National Honor Society remains the leader among organizations and societies to promote recognition for students who reflect outstanding accomplishments in the areas of scholarship, character, leadership, and service. The NHS at Paul V. Moore High School strives to uphold these four pillars of excellence and choose only those students who exemplify these qualities. Once inducted into a chapter of NHS, they pledge to uphold the major responsibility of representing Paul V. Moore High School and the Central Square School District with integrity and respect for self and community.

