50 Students Join Central Square’s NHS Ranks

CENTRAL SQUARE – A packed auditorium cheered on as 50 new members were inducted into the ranks of the Paul V. Moore High School chapter of National Honor Society during its annual fall induction ceremony.

NHS Advisor Melissa Staats helped conduct the ceremony, which featured students who are current members inducting new ones, and Central Square Superintendent Thomas J. Colabufo congratulated the students while emphasizing the importance of NHS pillars of scholarship, leadership, character and service in one’s life. The event was held the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 15 in the PVM High School auditorium.

“The induction ceremony of new members of the Paul V. Moore National Honor Society chapter is a special celebration of students who continually strive to be their best,” said Staats. “The young people in this organization go beyond the assumed criteria of scholarship. Being a part of NHS also requires being a leader, displaying exceptional character, and dedication to service. I am always thrilled to be able to be a part of showcasing these outstanding individuals.”

The National Honor Society remains the leader among organizations and societies to promote recognition for students who reflect outstanding accomplishments in the areas of scholarship, character, leadership, and service. The NHS at Paul V. Moore High School strives to uphold these four pillars of excellence and choose only those students who exemplify these qualities. Once inducted into a chapter of NHS, they pledge to uphold the major responsibility of representing Paul V. Moore High School and the Central Square School District with integrity and respect for self and community.

