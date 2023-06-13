A Reflections To Feature Emeritus Professor’s Presentation On Plant Adaptations

OSWEGO, NY – James (Jim) Seago, professor emeritus of biological sciences at SUNY Oswego, will discuss “Plant Adaptations to Water and Wetlands” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, in the next installment of Rice Creek Associates (RCA) Reflections at the university’s Rice Creek Field Station.

Seago will deliver a richly illustrated talk featuring aquatic and wetland plants found in the Oswego area – and the adaptations that allow them to thrive in these wet habitats. Featured plants will include native, non-native and invasive species. Seago also will discuss plant migrations, including invasions by non-native species.

Seago has been a professor emeritus at SUNY Oswego since 2014; from 1968 until 2014, he served as a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences. He received a bachelor’s in biology from Knox College in 1963, a master’s in botany from Miami University in 1966 and a Ph.D. in botany from the University of Illinois in 1969. Seago has published research from 1968 to 2023, with most of the articles focusing on plant roots or the adaptations of aquatic and wetland plants to their habitats.

Note the event will also stream live via a Zoom link available on Rice Creek’s events page at oswego.edu/rice-creek. You can also learn more about RCA, and how to join, via that site.

Rice Creek Associates is a community of like-minded people who share a passion for nature and a desire to support Rice Creek Field Station. Formed in 1986, RCA supports Rice Creek Field Station’s mission by expanding the scientific, educational and recreational opportunities at the field station through community involvement.

