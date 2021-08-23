CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.16, down three cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.19. The New York State average is $3.22 – no change from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.25.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.22 (down two cents since last week)

Buffalo – $3.14 (down one cent since last week)

Ithaca – $3.18 (down one cent since last week)

Rochester – $3.19 (down one cent since last week)

Rome – $3.27 (no change since last week)

Syracuse – $3.18 (down one cent since last week)

Watertown – $3.21 (down one cent since last week)

Gas prices have dropped slightly as demand decreases since school is back in session in many parts of the country. In a recent report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) notes that gas demand decreased while gasoline stocks increased leading to a cheaper national average price. If demand continues to soften and supply builds throughout this month, pump prices will likely continue to decline ahead of Labor Day weekend. However, strong holiday weekend travel would push prices up based on demand.

