CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.85, down 5 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.15. The New York State average is $4.14, down 11 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.23.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $4.27 (down 7 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.19 (down 11 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.09 (down 12 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.27 (down 16 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.26 (down 10 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.40 (down 7 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.23 (down 10 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.40 (down 10 cents from last week)

Stable global oil prices and modest domestic demand for gasoline has resulted in lower pump prices. Drivers are now benefiting from gas prices that are more than one dollar less than their peak in mid-June. But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives. Storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.

This morning oil prices range from $94 to $101 per barrel. With Labor Day travel kicking off this week, travelers will benefit from lower gas prices.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...