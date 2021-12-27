CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.29, down two cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.25. The New York State average is $3.50, down one cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.32.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.46 (no change from last week)

Buffalo – $3.45 (down one cent from last week)

Ithaca – $3.50 (no change from last week)

Rochester – $3.50 (down one cent from last week)

Rome – $3.52 (down one cent from last week)

Syracuse – $3.46 (down one cent from last week)

Watertown – $3.50 (down four cents from last week)

Despite increased demand with holiday travelers, national gas prices are down two cents from last week. Oil prices are now fluctuating in the $70s, and if oil prices go up, gas prices usually follow. January typically brings the cheapest prices of the year with a drop in demand amid winter weather.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

