CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.33, up two cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.40. The New York State average is $3.50, up two cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.49.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.43 (down one cent from last week)

Buffalo – $3.45 (up one cent from last week)

Ithaca – $3.49 (no change from last week)

Rochester – $3.50 (up one cent from last week)

Rome – $3.53 (up one cent from last week)

Syracuse – $3.47 (up one cent from last week)

Watertown – $3.52 (up two cents from last week)

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand rose slightly. The small increase still puts gas demand in a typical range for the winter driving season. Typically, pump prices decline in January due to low gas demand and a rise in total stocks, but continued growth in the price of crude oil has helped to elevate pump prices. As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

