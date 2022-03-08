AAA Gas Prices Report March 8, 2022: Drivers Paying Highest Gas Prices On Record

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Drivers are now paying the highest average gas prices ever recorded at the local, state, and national level. March 8 prices have all surpassed the highest prices previously set during the recession in July of 2008.

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.17, up 10 cents since yesterday. $4.17 is the highest recorded national average price on record. One year ago, the price was $2.77.

The New York State average is 4.37 ($4.366) making it the highest NYS average price on record, up 11 cents from yesterday. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.83.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages – all of them are the highest average price on record:

Batavia – $4.29 (up 6 cents from yesterday)

Buffalo – $4.30 (up 9 cents from yesterday)

Ithaca – $4.35 (up 13 cents from yesterday)

Rochester – $4.33 (up 9 cents from yesterday)

Rome – $4.35 (up 13 cents from yesterday)

Syracuse – $4.34 (up 10 cents from yesterday)

Watertown – $4.35 (up 10 cents from yesterday)

This morning, oil prices are over $120 per barrel. As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, crude prices soar, leading to higher pump prices in the U.S. Demand is also up, while stocks are lower – all of which plays a role in pricing.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

