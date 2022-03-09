AAA Gas Prices Report March 9, 2022: Highest Average Gas Prices Ever Recorded, Surpassing Yesterday’s Record

CENTRAL NEW YORK – On March 8, we set a new record for the highest average gas prices ever recorded at the local, state, and national level. March 8 prices surpassed the highest prices previously set during the recession in July of 2008. Today, on March 9, prices continue to increase.

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.25, up 8 cents since yesterday. One year ago, the price was $2.80. The New York State average is $4.43, up 6 cents from yesterday. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.85.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $4.35 (up 6 cents from yesterday)

Buffalo – $4.37 (up 7 cents from yesterday)

Ithaca – $4.38 (up 3 cents from yesterday)

Rochester – $4.38 (up 5 cents from yesterday)

Rome – $4.41 (up 6 cents from yesterday)

Syracuse – $4.39 (up 5 cents from yesterday)

Watertown – $4.40 (up 5 cents from yesterday)

You can check daily prices at: https://gasprices.aaa.com/.

This morning, oil prices are over $120 per barrel.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

