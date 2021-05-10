AAA Gas Prices Report May 10, 2021: Gas Prices Jump

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.97, up seven cents from last Monday and up three cents since Thursday.

One year ago, the price was $1.84. The New York State average is $3.00 – up five cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.16.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $2.94 (up five cents since last week)

Buffalo – $2.93 (up five cents since last week)

Ithaca – $2.95 (up five cents since last week)

Rochester – $2.97 (up six cents since last week)

Rome – $3.03 (up six cents since last week)

Syracuse – $2.94 (up five cents since last week)

Watertown – $3.03 (up six cents since last week)

A cyber attack has led to the Colonial Pipeline shutting down – the pipeline runs from Texas to New Jersey and supplies about half of the fuel that is used on the East Coast. The situation has led to an increase in oil prices and gas prices, which were already on the rise due to spring demand. The impact will be based on the amount of time the pipeline is shut down – if the pipeline reopens in a matter of days, little disruption is expected. However, a longer shutdown could result in supply concerns and other issues. In 2016, the pipeline shutdown after an explosion, and gas prices increased, but there were no other problems in this region.

