CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.20, up one cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.19. The New York State average is $3.28 – no change from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.26.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.26 (down one cent since last week)

Buffalo – $3.23 (no change since last week)

Ithaca – $3.28 (no change since last week)

Rochester – $3.27 (down one cent since last week)

Rome – $3.30 (no change since last week)

Syracuse – $3.23 (no change since last week)

Watertown – $3.27 (up one cent since last week)

After holding steady for more than a week, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose by a penny as oil prices continue to increase. The latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that gasoline demand increased.

Locally, drivers are finding mostly stable pump prices this week. However, high crude prices (above $75 per barrel) will help keep pump prices elevated.

