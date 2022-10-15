CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today, October 15 is National Move Over Day, recognized on the third Saturday of October every year.

AAA has been instrumental in getting a Move Over law passed in all 50 states. New York State’s “Move Over Law” was enacted November 2016 and requires drivers to slow down when they see an emergency vehicle on the roadside and, if it’s safe, to move over to the other lane. Unfortunately, many drivers fail to obey the law, and as fatalities rise across the U.S., AAA continues to push for awareness of the necessity to protect individuals on the roadside.

According to the latest numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 357 people were killed while outside of a disabled vehicle in 2020, up from 317 people in 2016.

People Killed While Outside of a Disabled Vehicle by road type in the U.S. 2016-2020:

Interstate Highways 2016 – 174 2017 – 166 2018 – 198 2019 – 166 2020 – 191 Total – 895

Other freeways or expressways 2016 – 33 2017 – 38 2018 – 54 2019 – 36 2020 – 48 Total – 209

Not interstate/freeway/expressway 2016 – 110 2017 – 126 2018 – 121 2019 – 124 2020 – 118 Total – 599



SOURCE: Data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS).

Analysis by AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

People Killed in Crashes While Outside of a Disabled Vehicle in New York 2016-2020

2016 – 14

2017 – 5

2018 – 3

2019 – 7

2020 – 8

Total – 37

SOURCE: Data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS).

Analysis by AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

There has been some progress in New York, where roadside fatalities regarding a disabled vehicle have dropped from 14 to 8 from 2016 to 2020, according to the NHTSA.

While the Move Over law applies to emergency workers on the roadside, there is a push to extend the law to civilians requiring that drivers slow well below the speed limit, and, if possible, change lanes to avoid disabled vehicles at the roadside. AAA reminds drivers to use caution whenever they are approaching any type of roadside incident.

“Being broken down by the side of the road is more than an inconvenience, it is extremely dangerous,” said Mark Mika, Emergency Road Service Operations Manager for AAA Western and Central New York. “We refer to our technicians as roadside heroes because they rescue stranded motorists every day. They also have families to go home to. AAA is reminding all drivers to Slow Down, Move Over to protect both workers and stranded motorists.”

AAA has unveiled a new campaign called Move Over for Me (#MoveOverforMe), with a series of videos and public service announcements reminding the public to protect individuals on the roadside. Just as you would step out of the way for a waitress with a tray of food, move your vehicle out of the way for those on the roadside. The video can be seen here. A second video shows AAA emergency roadside technicians reacting to real tweets from drivers regarding the Move Over law.

Research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety finds that 42% of drivers who do not comply with Move Over laws think that their behavior is not dangerous to people on the roadside. Drivers may not realize how risky it is for workers or stranded motorists alongside moving traffic.

AAA offers the following tips when motorists spot emergency or utility vehicles on the road:

Always remain alert: Avoid distractions and focus on the task of driving.

Watch the road: Look for situations where emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility service vehicles or disabled vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.

Approach with caution: When approaching an emergency vehicle with lights flashing on the side of a two-lane roadway, drivers should slow down to a speed that is safe and approach with caution unless otherwise directed by an emergency worker on the scene.

Move Over: On multi-lane roadways, slow down when you see the flashing lights of an emergency vehicle at the roadside and, if possible, move over into an adjacent lane.

Go Slow: If you are unable to switch lanes, slow to a speed that is safe and reasonable. Some states recommend slowing to a speed that is 10-20 mph less than the posted speed limit.

For more information, simply go to https://westerncentralny.aaa.com/community/traffic-safety/slow-down.html.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...