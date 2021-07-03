CENTRAL NEW YORK – AAA Members Insurance Agency of Western and Central New York reminds grillers to be careful this summer.

It’s grilling season, but before firing up your grill, consider some important information and tips from AAA Western and Central New York for safe summer barbecues.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, some 5,700 grill fires take place on residential properties every year. Most are caused by malfunctioning gas grills. These fires cause an average of $37 million in damage annually to properties, structures, and possessions, including gazebos, sheds, and lawn furniture. And thousands of people visit emergency rooms every year because they’ve burned themselves while grilling.

“Grilling season is a great time to enjoy friends, family, food and the outdoors, but accidents can happen,” said Stacey McConnell, Vice President of Insurance with AAA Western and Central New York. “Before you barbecue, take a few minutes to review grilling safety tips and to ensure your equipment is working properly.”

AAA’s top three tips to ensure safe barbecuing:

Keep a fire extinguisher nearby, and know how to use it.

Keep your grill clean by removing grease and fat build-up from the grill and trays. Grease can cause flare-up fires.

Never grill indoors or in confined areas; charcoal grills produce carbon monoxide fumes that are fatal indoors.

Additional Safe barbecuing tips:

Before grilling, read and follow the owner’s manual.

Place your grill at least 10 feet away from walls and deck railings to prevent fires from igniting buildings. Keep your grill away from decorations, such as hanging plants and umbrellas.

Never leave a lit grill unattended.

If the flame on your grill goes out, turn the grill and gas off. Wait at least 15 minutes before relighting and always make sure your grill lid is open before igniting.

Grill maintenance and storage:

When setting up at the start of grilling season, check grill hoses for cracks, holes, and blockages. Blockages caused by food drippings or insects can be cleared with a wire or pipe cleaner.

Run a soap solution – one part liquid soap, one part water – along hoses and at connections. If the solution bubbles, then there is a gas leak that needs repair.

Store propane tanks outside and away from your home. Always check to ensure that valves are turned off.

To find out more about homeowners, condo, or renters insurance, call your AAA insurance agent, call 888-671-7044 or visit your local branch to see what discounts you may be eligible for and what type of coverage you might need.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related