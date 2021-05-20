APW BOE President Mark Mattison Named Oswego County Board Member Of The Year

ALTMAR-PARISH-WILLIAMSTOWN, NY – Mark Mattison, current APW Central School District Board President, has been recognized as the Oswego County Board Member of the Year.

Mattison is currently serving in his third, three-year term as a member of the board of education. When asked what made him want to become a school board member, he said he and his wife have always been very involved with the school and their children, and he wanted to be a voice for the kids that didn’t have a voice.

“I’m very humbled by this honor,” Mattison said. “We have two eyes, two ears and one mouth. We should use them in proportion. So, I try to listen and make decisions based on the facts I hear.”

Mattison will be honored at the Central New York School Boards Association annual meeting.

