APW BOE President Mark Mattison Named Oswego County Board Member Of The Year

May 20, 2021 Contributor
APW Board President Mark Mattison is honored as Oswego County Board Member of the Year.

ALTMAR-PARISH-WILLIAMSTOWN, NY – Mark Mattison, current APW Central School District Board President, has been recognized as the Oswego County Board Member of the Year.

Mattison is currently serving in his third, three-year term as a member of the board of education. When asked what made him want to become a school board member, he said he and his wife have always been very involved with the school and their children, and he wanted to be a voice for the kids that didn’t have a voice.

“I’m very humbled by this honor,” Mattison said. “We have two eyes, two ears and one mouth. We should use them in proportion. So, I try to listen and make decisions based on the facts I hear.”

Mattison will be honored at the Central New York School Boards Association annual meeting.

