APW CSD Announces Tragic Loss Of Two District Members

ALMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN, NY – Following is a message from APW CSD Superintendent Naomi Ryfun regarding the tragic passing of two APW CSD community members:

6/10/23

To our APW Family,

Today we received tragic news that two beloved members of our APW school community — TA Annmarie McDermott and her husband, Rick, a former APW Board of Education member — passed away in a car accident.

This is a very sad day for our students, faculty and colleagues, and a tremendous loss for the entire community. The McDermotts were dedicated to our students and our entire Rebel family. Their desire to make a difference leaves a lasting mark on all who knew them, and both served our APW School District selflessly and with love.

To provide support for our students and staff, our crisis response team will be available for grief counseling from 2-5 p.m. Sunday in the Junior Senior High School library. Additional supports and resources will be available throughout the week as we all grieve this loss together.

Any time death touches us, it is stressful and difficult to process. For this reason, we especially want you to know that we are all here to support one another and that help is available to our Rebel community. If you have any concerns about your child’s reactions to this loss, please contact your child’s teacher, the school counselors or the administrative staff.

If your family has experienced a death or similar loss recently, the passing of Mr. and Mrs. McDermott may bring up feelings about that death. This is a normal experience. Please let your child’s teacher or counselor know if there is any additional information the school should be aware of so we can provide the support your child needs.

We will keep you apprised with all future information as appropriate.

In Unity,

Dr. Naomi Ryfun

