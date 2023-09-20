APWCSD Safety Threat Found Not Credible

ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from APWCSD Superintendent Naomi Ryfun concerning a possible safety threat that occurred today, Tuesday, September 20, 2023:

September 20, 2023

Dear APW Families and Community,

This letter is to inform you that this morning we received an email, along with several other districts statewide, informing of us a possible safety threat. We immediately enacted our District Safety Plan. In consultation with law enforcement, out of an abundance of caution, we activated an early dismissal. After a thorough assessment of the campus, the threat has been deemed not credible.

Please know that the safety of our students is our priority, which includes their physical and emotional safety. These types of incidents may cause students to experience difficult emotions; our counseling staff is available should your child wish to talk about this with an adult.

Thank you to all our students who followed directions, our staff and administrative team who followed the safety plan, to law enforcement who assessed the buildings and grounds, and to our parents for extending patience during dismissal.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me. Sincerely,

Dr. Naomi Ryfun Superintendent of Schools