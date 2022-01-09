OSWEGO COUNTY – As the nation’s baby boomers become eligible for Medicare, and as those already on Medicare review their coverage, they face a confusing assortment of options for their health care.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) will sponsor virtual Medicare 101 sessions to help soon-to-be Medicare beneficiaries understand the nuts and bolts of how health care under Medicare works.

Sessions will be held via Zoom held at 10 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. The session lasts approximately an hour and a half.

The next sessions will be at 10 a.m. January 27, February 24 and March 24.

For more information or to reserve a space in a session, please call the OFA at 315-349-3225.

