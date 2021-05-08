OSWEGO COUNTY – Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) yesterday announced he will hold a pair of town hall meetings on Saturday, May 15.

The meetings are open to the public and provide an opportunity for participants to share their insights and hear about some of the latest legislative activity taking place in Albany.

“It’s an eventful time in state government and all of us are coming off an unprecedented year. Town hall meetings are great forum to have informative, direct conversations with constituents. It’s nice to be getting back to this kind of community event, and I’m looking forward to hearing from people next weekend,” Barclay said.

The time and locations of the town hall meetings are:

9 a.m. – Hastings Town Hall, 1134 U.S. Route 11, Central Square, NY 13036

10:30 a.m. – H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Bridge St., Pulaski, NY 13142

Refreshments will be available. For more information, please contact the Minority Leader’s District Office at 315-598-5185 or email [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...