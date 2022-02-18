UPDATE Monday, February 21: Boil water advisory has been lifted in the Village of Pulaski.

Residents of the village of Pulaski no longer need to boil their drinking water. The boil water advisory issued last Thursday was rescinded today, Feb. 21.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said that repairs were made to the water system and bacteriological sampling was completed.

“The results show us that the water is now safe for residents to drink and use for cooking,” he said. “We would like to thank the village mayor, the water operators and the New York State Department of Health for their efforts to protect the health of the residents of the village of Pulaski during this time.”

Officials said that a leaking valve caused a loss of pressure in Pulaski’s water system late last week. Residents were advised to boil water until the system could be repaired and testing showed the water was safe for consumption.

For more information, contact the Village of Pulaski Department of Public Works at 315-298-6132 or Pulaski Village Mayor Jan Tighe at 315-298-2622 or the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3557.

PULASKI, NY – Residents of the villages of Pulaski are being advised by the Oswego County Health Department to boil all water used for drinking and cooking.

According to the Oswego County Health Department, the water system lost pressure due to a leaking valve at the corner of County Route 5 and Bridge Street. The Village of Pulaski Department of Public Works is working to restore service as soon as possible. Staff are replacing the valve and will take samples to confirm there is not contamination in the distribution system.

It is anticipated that the boil water advisory will remain in effect for the next few days until the problem is resolved and testing confirms there is no contamination. The Health Department will notify residents when they no longer need to boil their water.

Residents are advised to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using. They can also use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills most bacteria and other organisms in the water.

For more information, contact the Village of Pulaski Department of Public Works at 315-298-6132 or Pulaski Village Mayor Jan Tighe at 315-298-2622 or the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3557.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...