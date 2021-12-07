UPDATE, December 10 –

Residents of the villages of Sandy Creek and Lacona no longer need to boil their drinking water. The boil water advisory issued on Tuesday was rescinded today, Dec. 10.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said that repairs were made to the water system’s disinfection system and bacteriological sampling was completed. “The results show us that the water is now safe for residents to drink and to use for cooking,” he said.

“We would like to thank the village mayors, the water operators and the New York State Department of Health for their efforts to protect the health of the residents of the villages of Sandy Creek and Lacona during this time,” he added.

Officials said the Sandy Creek and Lacona water system’s disinfection system, which removes harmful microbes, malfunctioned earlier this week. Residents were advised to boil water until the system could be repaired and testing showed the water was safe for consumption.

For more information, contact the Sandy Creek/Lacona Joint Water Works at (315) 387-5781 or the Oswego County Health Department at (315) 349-3557.

SANDY CREEK, NY – Residents of the villages of Sandy Creek and Lacona are being advised by the Oswego County Health Department to boil all water used for drinking and cooking.

The Oswego County Health Department discovered this afternoon that the water system’s disinfection system, which removes harmful microbes, malfunctioned. Repairs to the system have been made and the village will take samples to confirm there is no contamination in the distribution system.

It is anticipated that the boil water advisory will remain in effect until the end of the week. The County Health Department will notify residents when they no longer need to boil their water.

Residents are advised to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using. They can also use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills most bacteria and other organisms in the water.

For more information, contact the Sandy Creek/Lacona Joint Water Works at 315-387-5781 or the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3557.



