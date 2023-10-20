BRINGING VITAL WATER TRANSMISSION TO THE COMMUNITY

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY – Oswego County awarded $30,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Sandy Creek/Lacona Joint Water Works. The money will be spent on upgrading and maintaining Well No. 6 to provide ample water service for the community. Pictured from left are Oswego County Legislators Edward Gilson, District 3; Michael Yerdon, District 1; village of Sandy Creek Mayor Lynn H. Miller; Megan K. Sprague, clerk-treasurer for the village of Sandy Creek; Roger Lallier, trustee for the village of Lacona; and village of Lacona Mayor Lyndon Glazier.

