HANNIBAL, NY – Yesterday, July 20, Takieme L. Jackson, age 30 from Camillus, New York, was arrested for Robbery 1st degree, a class “B” felony for his involvement with an armed robbery incident that occurred July 13, inside 551 State Route 34 in the town of Hannibal, where 60-year-old George W. Reed Jr. was shot in the arm and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Jackson was processed at SP Fulton and remanded to the Oswego County Jail to await Centralized Arraignment Court.

Further arrests may be pending in this case. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.

