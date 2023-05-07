ROCHESTER, NY – The North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund will conduct a recruitment from June 6, 2023 through June 5, 2024 for 50 Carpenter apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor announced today.

Applications are available online at the North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund (NASCTF) website at https://www.nasctf.org/ during the recruitment period. Applicants who do not have internet access may visit their local library or nearest New York State Department of Labor Career Center (dol.ny.gov/career-centers) when open.

Interested candidates must attend an in-person information session prior to submitting an electronic application. Applications are also available at the information sessions. In-person information sessions are given the first Monday of each month at 6:00 p.m., excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period at the following locations (please selection location nearest to you):

Rochester: 21 Jetview Drive, Rochester, NY 14624

21 Jetview Drive, Rochester, NY 14624 Syracuse: 6920 Princeton Ct, Syracuse, NY 13212

6920 Princeton Ct, Syracuse, NY 13212 Buffalo: 1000 N Blossom Rd, Elma, NY 14059

1000 N Blossom Rd, Elma, NY 14059 Horseheads: 181 Latta Brook Industrial Park Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845

Information sessions at Jamestown, 65 E Main St, Falconer, NY 14733, are held at 4:00 pm sharp.

If the first Monday falls on a holiday, the information session will occur at the second Monday of that month at 6:00 pm (4:00 p.m. in Jamestown). Please note, spaces are limited, and filled on a first come, first served basis. At the conclusion of the information session, a passcode will be given which is required to complete an online application. If any assistance is needed for completing the online application, please contact the NASCTF at (585) 436-1110 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All applications must be received by no later than 12 a.m. (Midnight) on June 5, 2024.

The Committee requires that applicants:

Must be at least 17 years old.

Must have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED). Proof of the transcript from school will be required at the time of application.

Must attest in writing that they are physically able to perform the work of a Carpenter, which may include: Working on scaffolds and in confined spaces. Working under conditions of inclement weather, such as rain, snow, cold, heat, and direct sunlight. Performing constant repetitive motions. Climbing and working from heights. Lifting items weighing a minimum of 50 lbs. Standing and stooping for prolonged periods of time.

Must pass a drug test, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship. If applicant tests positive, they cannot reapply for one year.

Must be willing to attend required classes at the approved school.

Must have reliable means of transportation and willing to travel to and from various job sites (in counties listed below) and required classes at the approved school.

Must live in the geographical jurisdiction which includes the counties of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Monroe, Livingston, Wayne, Ontario, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, Yates, Seneca, Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Madison, Oswego, Broome, Delaware, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Oneida, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence.

Must provide military transfer card or discharge form DD-214, if applicable, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

For further information, applicants should contact the North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund at (585) 436-1110. Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center (see: dol.ny.gov/career-centers).

Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the Commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to submit applications for apprenticeship programs. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.

