HASTINGS, NY – State Police are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that occurred around 4:15 p.m. January 27, 2022, on Fuller Road in the town of Hastings, New York.

According to police, the preliminary investigation has determined a 2005 Yamaha snowmobile, operated by John A. Behr, age 57 from Central Square, New York, was traveling east on State Snowmobile Trail C4 when he failed to stop for the posted stop sign at the intersection with Fuller Road.

The snowmobile then struck the driver’s side of a 2020 Ford pickup truck, operated by John Horning, age 58 from Parish, New York, that was traveling north on Fuller Road.

Behr was ejected from the snowmobile and pronounced deceased at the scene. Horning was not injured in the crash.

The investigation is continuing.

