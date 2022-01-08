OSWEGO – Notice is hereby given that a virtual public hearing will be held by the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (CNYRTA) on February 2, 2022 from noon to 1 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The purpose of the hearing will be the consideration of a fare restructuring, to take effect on or about March 7, 2022, for Centro bus systems in the Cities of Oswego and Fulton, and commuter bus service in Oswego County.

Details associated with the fare restructuring are as follows:

City of Oswego/Fulton Fare Changes Current Proposed Adult One-Way Fare $1 $1 Senior/Persons w/ Disabilities, child 6-9 one-way fare $0.50 $0.50 10-Ride Pass (Full Fare) $10 $10 10-Ride Pass (Half Fare) $5 $5 Weekly Unlimited Ride Pass (Full Fare) $10 $12 Weekly Unlimited Ride Pass (Half Fare) $5 $6 24-Hour Day Pass (Full Fare) $3 $4 24-Hour Day Pass (Half Fare) $1.50 $2 Transfers Free Discontinued

Mexico Loop Fare Changes Current Proposed Adult One-Way Fare $2 $1 Senior/Persons w/ Disabilities, child 6-9 one-way fare $1 $0.50 10-Ride Pass (Full Fare) $18 $10 10-Ride Pass (Half Fare) $9 $5 Weekly Unlimited Ride Pass (Full Fare) $20 $12 Weekly Unlimited Ride Pass (Half Fare) $10 $6 24-Hour Day Pass (Full Fare) $5 $4 24-Hour Day Pass (Half Fare) $2.50 $2 Transfers Free Discontinued

Commuter Service (Oswego-Fulton-Syracuse) Fare Changes Current Proposed Adult One-Way Fare $5 $3 Senior/Persons w/ Disabilities, child 6-9 one-way fare $2.50 $1.50 10-Ride Pass (Full Fare) $45 $30 10-Ride Pass (Half Fare) $22.50 $15 Weekly Unlimited Ride Pass (Full Fare; Includes Syracuse) N/A $30 Weekly Unlimited Ride Pass (Half Fare; Includes Syracuse) N/A $15 24-Hour Day Pass (Full Fare; Includes Syracuse) N/A $7 24-Hour Day Pass (Half Fare) N/A $3.50 Transfers Free Discontinued

Call-A-Bus Fare Changes Current Proposed Oswego/Fulton/Mexico $2 $2 Commuter Service $10 $6

Information outlining the CNYRTA’s proposed fare restructuring, along with information on how to register for the meetings, is available on the CNYRTA website at https://www.centro.org/about-Centro/meetings-and-events. A sign language interpreter will be available at all hearings.

Individuals whose interests would be affected by the proposed fare changes being considered are hereby notified and invited to attend the virtual hearings to present such evidence, comment, or object as their interests require. Comments must be submitted no later than February 11, 2022. Additionally, customers with questions or comments can contact Centro in any of the following ways:

Social Media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @GoCentroBus

Email: [email protected]

Phone: Leave a message at (315) 442-3400

Mail: Write to Centro at 200 Cortland Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13205

Fax: Fax your comments to (315) 442-3337

The Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (Centro) is the public transportation provider for Onondaga, Oneida, Cayuga, and Oswego Counties. Centro’s mission is to provide safe, convenient, reliable, and environmentally responsible services to its clients with a goal of maximizing the taxpayers’ return on investment.

