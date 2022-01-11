BOYLSTON, NY – The first running of the Norway 5k Snowshoe Race went on as scheduled, despite thin snow cover and a freezing drizzle falling on the hardy field of competitors.

Sunday, January 9 dawned with freezing rain, creating an icy glaze on roads and covering the recently fallen snow in Winona Forest with a crunchy, slick coating. Despite these not so perfect conditions, a respectable number of competitors made the drive to the trailhead and warmed up by stretching and jogging around the parking area, ready to take on the challenge of the newly cut Norway trail in Winona Forest.

When asked who shows up to race on a day such as this, Winona Forest Recreation Association President and Snowshoe Race Director Matt Westerlund said, “only the hardcore.”

Racers greeted old friends and first timers with warm smiles that radiated through the cold dampness, no one complaining for one second about the rawness of the day.

“The weather is horrible, but it certainly hasn’t dampened anybody’s spirits,” Westerlund said, “You would never get the sense that this is a bad day by listening to these people talk.”

Racers gathered at the starting area as the countdown began, offering each other encouragement and comparing their choices of footwear. After the sound of the starter’s horn and a quick passage of the Streamside Trail, racers traversed the new Norway Trail, a winding, undulating pathway that passes through a towering grove of Norway Spruce trees, at times following a swiftly flowing creek and passing massive dry fit stone walls. The precisely built stone structures bear witness to early attempts to farm on lands that receive 300 inches of snow annually.

Westerlund said that the racers were very positive about the new trail, and that he hoped that they appreciated the primitive quality of the course.

“My courses often contain natural obstacles and barriers, and I think that this trail kind of encompasses that,” he said.

The undeniable charm of Winona Forest shines through, even on the toughest days.

“Despite the conditions, the course is beautiful,” Westerlund said.

Veteran racer and Sackets Harbor, New York resident Kelly MacDonald travels the length and breadth of New York state to participate in trail races, but finds that the best Winter racing is found close to home in Winona Forest.

“The Norway Trail was beautiful, with lots of great evergreen trees and lots of different types of forest,” MacDonald said.

The people that come out to participate in these types of events are as important to MacDonald as the competition or the pristine setting.

“I love the opportunity to run with other people, they make it easier to get out in conditions like this, and they make us appreciate the clear days even more,” MacDonald said.

A soaked but happy Luke Tighe was first to cross the finish line, all smiles despite the damp chill. The Pulaski Academy Cross Country athlete is a regular competitor at Winona Forest, participating in warm weather events such as the Deerfly Run as well as Winter events.

“It could be worse,” Tighe said, referring to the damp weather. “I just love doing things outside. I really liked it out there, it was nice to mix it up and go onto a trail I have never run before.”

Full results available here.

