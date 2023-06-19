ALBANY, NY – Following is a statement from SUNY Chancellor John King in celebration of Juneteenth:

“On this date 158 years ago, Union soldiers proclaimed to the enslaved people of Texas that the bondage forcing them to live in unspeakably cruel and inhumane conditions had ended two and a half years before.

“Juneteenth is an important acknowledgment of the dark reality of our nation’s history and of the progress we have made toward a more equitable and just society. While the institution of slavery is no more, racism, discrimination, bigotry, and other myriad hatreds persist, and not every American has been granted the opportunity to participate fully in a society founded on the principle of equality and justice for all.

“As we commemorate Juneteenth and reflect on its legacy, some would have us ban discussions of diversity, equity, inclusion, and systemic racism for fear of acknowledging the ugly injustices that are part of our national story. At SUNY, diversity, equity, and inclusion are bedrock principles that inform everything we do.

“SUNY was created by the state of New York 75 years ago, and it is a point of immense pride that inclusiveness and opportunity for all were integral to our founding and have always remained a bedrock value of our campuses. As we move forward, the resolve to provide access, community, and a true place for all has never been stronger.

“On this Juneteenth, we remain steadfast in our commitment to a more equitable society. While we cannot change the past, we at SUNY can build a better future for all by ensuring more access to higher education, particularly for underrepresented groups, while simultaneously embracing the uncomfortable truths and fostering difficult conversations about this nation’s struggles—even as we build a brighter future together.”

