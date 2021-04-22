Child Advocacy Center Of Oswego County Recognizes April As National Child Abuse Prevention Month

OSWEGO COUNTY – This year, the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County marks 20 years of service to the children and families of our community.

Founded in 2001, the CAC is a safe, child-friendly environment that supports a timely, multi-disciplinary response to child sexual abuse, physical abuse and trauma while promoting healing of survivors and their families.

In addition to special events, awareness campaigns and education throughout the year, the CAC promotes awareness during the month of April as part of National Child Abuse Prevention month which recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. Through this collaboration, prevention services and supports help protect children and produce thriving families.

This week, April 18-24, 2021, also commemorates the 40th anniversary of National Crime Victim’s Rights Week (NCVRW). National Crime Victims’ Rights Week provides an opportunity to recommit to ensuring that accessible, appropriate, and trauma-informed services are offered to all victims of crime and the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is dedicated to supporting victims and survivors in the aftermath of crime, building trust among our clients; collaborating with other service providers, and engaging our community in response efforts.

According to CAC Executive Director Tory DeCaire, “The last year has certainly been challenging for many and, unfortunately, child victims were often isolated from support systems as service providers grappled with strained resources and barriers to victim outreach and care. As we commemorate the CAC’s 20th year of service to our community, I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the incredible CAC staff, Board Members, Multi-Disciplinary Team partners and community stakeholders that went above and beyond this last year to help support the CAC allowing us to continue to provide the valuable and much needed services to our community’s children and families. A special thank you to Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels for their continued support and for their public proclamations in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.”

With locations in Fulton and Pulaski, The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a safe, child-friendly site where members of the Multi-Disciplinary Team of Oswego County gather to assist child abuse victims and their families. The CAC also provides community outreach and education efforts to aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout Oswego County.

The CAC is a 501(C)3 non-profit agency and, as the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County commemorates their 20 years of service to the Oswego County community, the CAC has planned a variety of special events throughout the year. Keep checking the CAC website, www.oswegocac.org, and our social media pages for updates and to learn more about he services and resources the CAC has to offer or contact us by phone (315) 59CHILD / (315) 592-4453 to learn how you can help.

Be sure to save the dates for our first Corn Hole Tournament to be held June 6, 2021 at Malone’s Irish Hideaway with proceeds to benefit the CAC and our 2nd Annual CAC Golf Tournament to be held August 30, ?2021 at Battle Island State Park.

