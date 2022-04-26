OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union’s 56th Annual Meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 4 at the Fallbrook Recreation Center on the campus of SUNY Oswego.

During this meeting, final votes will be tallied to fill three vacant seats on the Compass Federal Credit Union Board of Directors.

Official nominees running for the Board include incumbents Andrew Bucher and Mike Ferlito, as well as new candidates Christine Close and Angela Galvin.

While the Annual Meeting will take place at Fallbrook on May 4, beginning at 7 p.m., voting will be open at the credit union’s two main locations in the days prior to the meeting.

Ballot boxes will be available at 131 George St. in Oswego and 208 N. Second St. in Fulton on Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3. Voting will be open at George St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and in Fulton from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voting will also take place during the Annual Meeting, which will be free to attend by members of the credit union.

In order to vote, members must be in good standing and 18 years of age or older.

Fallbrook Recreation Center is located at 103 Thompson Rd. in Oswego.

Andrew Bucheris seeking his second election onto the Board. A Lieutenant of Criminal Investigations for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Bucher is eager to continue making more meaningful contributions to the community and growing relationships. Working as an administrator at the Sheriff’s office, Bucher supervises nine criminal investigators and is involved in hiring, writes policy and has to be mindful of budgetary regulations.

Serving as the President of the Compass FCU Board of Directors from 2011-2018,

Mike Ferlito is retired and working part-time for Novelis. Ferlito brings extensive experience from his years of Operations Management and Human Resources. Prior to be elected to the Board, Ferlito also served on the Compass Supervisory Committee. Ferlito has been instrumental in two credit union mergers and has served on several committees, most recently for the new Compass office in Fulton.

A Compass member for more than 20 years, Christine Close held several leadership positions during her 21-year career with Oswego Health and is eager to continue support of her community. Before retirement, Close served as the Director of Physician Practice Management and was responsible for all phase of practice activities for primary care and specialty practices, while striving to provide excellent customer service to both internal and external customers.

Serving as the Admin Asst. to the VP for Administration & Finance at SUNY Oswego, Angela Galvin hopes to use her skill set acquired through more than 35 years of professional service in higher education to help advance the mission and vision of Compass Federal Credit Union. Volunteering in several capacities, Galvin is well versed in working collaboratively with others to achieve a shared purpose. Galvin was recently appointed to the Hall Newman Center Foundation Board, assisting in fundraising.

For more information on the 56th Annual Meeting or the Board elections call (315) 342-5300 or (315) 593-8443.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU and on Twitter @CompassFCU.

About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

