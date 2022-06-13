PULASKI, NY – ConnextCare is pleased to announce the kickoff to the 2022 Pulaski Site Project.

Construction is set to begin June 20, 2022. Project highlights include a covered drive-thru testing area, additional parking lot spaces, the installation of four electric charging stations and a walking trail with a gazebo and deck overlooking a stream on the west side of the property.

Due to limited parking lot capacity throughout the duration of the construction there will be some changes to ConnextCare’s organizational flow in Pulaski. Patients will use the same drive to exit and enter the property, with new directional arrows added to provide a visual of the intended flow of traffic.

In the coming weeks, ConnextCare staff will be reaching out to patients with existing appointments to see if they would prefer to switch their appointment to telehealth to alleviate parking lot traffic.

ConnextCare is excited to begin construction on this project that will bring much-needed updates to the property and additional amenities for the staff and community to enjoy.

About ConnextCare:

ConnextCare operates health centers in Central Square, Fulton, Mexico, Oswego, Parish, Phoenix, and Pulaski. It also operates eight school-based health centers located in APW, Mexico, Pulaski, Fulton and Sandy Creek School Districts. ConnextCare is accredited through the Joint Commission and is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance as a Patient-Centered Medical Home. ConnextCare will see any patient regardless of their ability pay for the care they need. All major insurances are accepted, and a sliding fee scale discount program is available for eligible patients. For additional information on the services provided through ConnextCare visit www.connextcare.org or call (315) 298-6564.

missing or outdated ad config

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...