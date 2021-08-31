ConnextCare Expands Services To Central Square

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – ConnextCare is announcing the opening of a new office located in Central Square, New York. The new site will offer primary care and mental health services.

ConnextCare is a Federally Qualified Health Center currently operating 6 health centers and 7 School Based Health Centers throughout Oswego County offering primary care, mental health and dental services. This expansion to Central Square supports ConnextCare’s ongoing mission to provide accessible, comprehensive and premier health care to Oswego County residents and surrounding communities.

“We are excited to announce the establishment of a ConnextCare health center on this side of the county,” said Tricia Peter-Clark, president and CEO of ConnextCare. “The addition of the Central Square practice further strengthens our ability to deliver high quality health services to new and existing patients at a location that is most convenient for them. We will now be more ‘connexted’ than ever before, with our network spanning across the entire county, providing a medical home for more than the 27,000 patients we already serve today!”

ConnextCare’s Central Square location will operate out of the Oswego Health Central Square Medical Center located at 3045 East Ave. This will continue to strengthen the ongoing partnership between ConnextCare and Oswego Health to work together in providing the community with accessible locations that offer a wide variety of services under one roof.

Currently, ConnextCare and Oswego Health jointly operate out of facilities in Pulaski, Fulton, Mexico, Oswego, Parish and Phoenix.

“Oswego Health’s mission is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents in our community,” said Michael Backus, executive vice president & chief operating officer of Oswego Health. “Our goal is to ensure the safety net of care in Oswego County and we are always looking for ways to collaborate with other providers. We strongly value our partnership with ConnextCare and when they approached us about expanding their primary care in Central Square, we knew we had an opportunity that could benefit the community in that area.”

Minor renovations are underway and the new location is anticipated to open its doors winter 2021/2022. For additional information please call the Pulaski office at 315-298-6564.

About ConnextCare:

ConnextCare operates health centers in Fulton, Mexico, Oswego, Parish, Phoenix, and Pulaski. It also operates seven school-based health centers located in APW, Mexico, Pulaski, Fulton and Sandy Creek School Districts. ConnextCare is accredited through the Joint Commission and is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance as a Patient-Centered Medical Home. ConnextCare will see any patient regardless of their ability to pay for the care they need. All major insurances are accepted, and a sliding fee scale discount program is available for eligible patients.

For additional information on the services provided through ConnextCare visit www.connextcare.org or call (315) 298-6564.

