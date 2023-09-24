County Legislature Observes National Preparedness Month

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recognized September as National Preparedness Month during its full meeting on Sept. 11.

“This is an ideal time for every resident of Oswego County to prepare their homes, businesses and communities for any type of emergency, including natural disasters and potential terrorist attacks,” said Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9. “We have experienced emergencies and disasters caused by floods and flash floods, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, high wind and severe winter storms.

“I now urge all government agencies, private organizations and the people and businesses of Oswego County to develop their own emergency preparedness plan and work together toward creating a stronger, more resilient community,” he added.

National Preparedness Month is a national campaign that urges people to be prepared for all emergencies by creating a plan, putting together a disaster supplies kit that includes items for pets and special needs and helping others to prepare and respond.

“This is a very important subject,” said Legislator Marc Greco, District 24, chairman of the Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee. “We’ve dealt with flash flooding, severe thunderstorms with straight line winds and, most recently, poor air quality due to wildfire smoke from Canada. It’s vital we’re prepared to handle these and other emergencies, so I encourage everyone to make a plan and review it with your family.”

The Oswego County Emergency Management Office partners with the county Health Department, Office for the Aging, Veterans’ Services Agency and other organizations to advocate for and assist community members and vulnerable people to prepare for hazards that threaten the county.

“This year’s theme focuses on ‘Preparing for Older Adults,’ a large and vulnerable population in our county.” said Cathleen Palmitesso, director of the Oswego County Emergency Management Office. “When making your plan, don’t forget to include your older adults. Also, reach out to friends, neighbors and the greater community to see if they need help planning for an emergency or during an event.”

Chairman Weatherup added, “Older adults can face greater risks when it comes to various extreme weather events, especially if they’re living alone, are low-income, or live in rural areas. It’s imperative that we advocate for their well-being and champion them as valued, honored and respected members of our communities.”

More information on preparing for emergencies is available at www.oswegocounty.com/emo and at www.ready.gov.

