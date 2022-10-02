County Offers ‘Powerful Tools For Caregivers’ Educational Series

OSWEGO COUNTY – Sign up today for “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” an educational series designed to provide caregivers with the tools they need to take care of themselves while caring for their loved one.

The series consists of six weekly classes. They are held virtually via Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday beginning on Oct. 18.

Classes are free, thanks to support from New York State Caregiving and Respite Coalition (NYSARC); however, pre-registration is required as class size is limited. Each participant will also receive “The Caregiver Helpbook,” a book developed specifically for these classes.

Two experienced class leaders will conduct the sessions. Many of whom are experienced caregivers themselves and have successfully applied the techniques they teach.

This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources. Interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming will help them take the “tools” they learn and put them into action in their lives.

For more information or to register, contact Elizabeth Weimer at 315-349-3570 or elizabeth.weimer@oswegocountycom.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...