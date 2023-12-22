County Plans Public Hearings and Panel Meeting for 2023 Shared Services

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Administrator’s Office will hold three administrative public hearings on Thursday, Dec. 28 to review projects associated with the 2023 County-wide Shared Services Plan. The first hearing begins at 10 a.m., the second at 2 p.m., and the third at 5 p.m. All three hearings will be held in the Legislative Chambers of the Oswego County Office Building, 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego, N.Y.

View the plan’s project list at www.oswegocounty.com/government/administration/index.php. Click on “Shared Services” on the left side of the page and find the list in the drop-down menu under “Shared Services Projects.” It includes joint purchases, shared equipment, infrastructure improvements and the enhanced provision of services for residents.

Following the last public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 28, the Oswego County Shared Services Panel will hold its year-end meeting at 6 p.m., also in the Legislative Chambers.



