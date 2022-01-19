OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues its heightened schedule of COVID-19 reporting due to changes in virus activity.

Following a review of State and local reporting systems, the report now distinguishes between positive test results from at-home testing and those from labs or medical providers to report the percentage of lab/provider positive cases.

The following data was collected on Tuesday, Jan. 18:

Number of lab/provider tests: 965

Number of lab/provider positive results: 159

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 16.48%

Number of at-home positive test results: 80

The health department encourages residents who test positive with an at-home COVID-19 test to go online to report their results and obtain isolation and quarantine papers. Go to https://treasurerforms.oswegocounty.com/Forms/Report-Positive-COVID-Lab-Tests.

Residential households can order one set of four free at-home tests here: https://special.usps.com/testkits

Those who test positive through a pharmacy, doctor’s office, urgent care or other test sites – and those who test negative with their at-home test – DO NOT need to report their results through the portal. However, they can go to the portal to quickly obtain isolation and quarantine papers.

Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

The Oswego County’s Office for the Aging (OFA) reminds residents that staff can help those aged 60 and over make their vaccination and booster appointments. Seniors who have difficulty navigating the internet can call the OFA at 315-349-3484 for assistance.

The Oswego County Health Department urges residents to take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated if you are able. Get a booster if you are eligible.

Wear a face mask inside public spaces you visit or patronize, where you work, or in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of your vaccination status.

Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.

Social distance when possible.

Wash your hands often.

Follow COVID-19 prevention measures which local businesses and workplaces may have in place.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Call volume remains high, and at times callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return your call.

Residents should also contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.

For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.

Effective Dec. 13, New York State requires that masks must be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a full-course vaccination requirement. In accordance with state regulations, Oswego County government requires masks to be worn inside all county government facilities.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related