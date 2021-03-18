OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been 24 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday.

Appointments are available for first dose COVID vaccines Saturday, March 20, at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton. The clinic is conducted by the Oswego County Health Department.

Appointments are available between 9:30 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. This is a two-shot series of the Moderna vaccine. Those who receive the vaccine Saturday must be available to receive the second dose on Saturday, April 17.

To register for the clinic visit https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BDD088489A8C055EE0530A6C7C16E674. More information can be found here.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.) .

Total # of active cases: 169 (yesterday: 162)

Total # of positive cases: 6,686 (yesterday: 6,662)

Total # of recoveries: 6,428 (yesterday: 6,411)

Total # tests: 164,189 (yesterday: 163,447)

Total # of negative results: 155,127 (yesterday: 154,412)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 390 (yesterday: 400)

Total # of deaths: 89 (no change)

Total # of hospitalizations: 318 (as of March 1 – there were 306 as of Feb. 15)

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated yesterday.

1-10 confirmed cases: Boylston

11-25 confirmed cases: Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Orwell, Williamstown

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, New Haven, Parish, Sandy Creek

151-200 confirmed cases: Hannibal, Palermo

201-250 confirmed cases: Constantia, Mexico, West Monroe

251-300 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

301-350 confirmed cases: Granby

351-400 confirmed cases: Volney

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of 2:45 p.m.)

Total number of active cases: 13 ( yesterday : 10)

: 10) Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since Jan. 2: 356 (yesterday: 353)

Total number of tests: 29,975 ( yesterday : 29,369)

: 29,369) Total number of recoveries: 343 (no change)

Total number of confirmed cases March 13-26: 8 (yesterday: 5) students living on-campus: 3 (yesterday: 0) students living off-campus while taking classes on-campus: 2 (no change) employees working on-campus: 0 (no change) students living off-campus learning remotely: 3 (no change) employees working remotely: 0 (no change)

Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 6 (yesterday: 1)

Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 3 (yesterday: 0)

Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 10 (no change)

Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 10 (no change)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of Mar. 17 – no change since Feb. 8)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 1,757,493 (yesterday: 1,749,697)

Total # of deaths : 39,748 (yesterday: 39,690)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:26 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 29,643,005 (yesterday: 29,573,712)

Total # of deaths: 538,588 (yesterday: 537,417)

Worldwide: (as of 2:26 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 121,549,152 (yesterday: 120,971,785)

Total # of deaths: 2,685,314 (yesterday: 2,674,965)

Total # of recoveries: 68,846,784 (yesterday: 68,592,994)

For information on symptoms, diagnostic testing, antibody testing, childhood inflammatory disease related to COVID-19, or other COVID-19 related topics, visit the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page.

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials on Tuesdays.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

SUNY Oswego reset its numbers for the Winter/Spring 2021 semesters and does not include numbers from Aug. 12, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021. Total cases reported include 200 past positive cases (experienced during the winter break: Nov. 2020 –Jan. 2021) of students residing off-campus, who were required to provide evidence of positive test results and recovery upon returning to campus.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

