FULTON – Appointments are available for first dose COVID vaccines Saturday, March 20, at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton.

The clinic is conducted by the Oswego County Health Department.

Appointments are available between 9:30 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. This is a two-shot series of the Moderna vaccine. Those who receive the vaccine Saturday must be available to receive the second dose on Saturday, April 17.

To register for the clinic visit https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BDD088489A8C055EE0530A6C7C16E674.

In order to be eligible, residents must fall into the 1A or 1B public-facing essential worker group, or be age 60 or over, or have underlying health conditions. For additional information on eligibility requirements, visit the New York State “Am I Eligible” website at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Free transportation is available to vaccination and testing sites as a service of Oswego County government and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For details or to schedule a ride call 315-598-1514.

