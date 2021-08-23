OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 176 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this past week, and one more county resident has died.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this person,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Every death is a sad development in our efforts to fight this disease and a reminder that it is once again rampant in our county.”

Oswego County’s community transmission level continues to be “high” according to the CDC.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is protecting those who are vaccinated,” Huang said. “It is preventing severe cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Our data shows us this. As we know, those aged 65 years and above have the highest vaccine coverage, while the 19- to 34-year-old age group has the lowest coverage – among adults. So far, about one-third of those aged 12 to 18 years of age are vaccinated, and the 11-year-old and younger group are not eligible for the vaccine yet.

“In comparing positive cases from the past five weeks with the five weeks in November and December last year in the pre-vaccine period, we’ve found that the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases is reduced 45.97% for those aged 65 years and above,” he continued. “It is also reduced 13.08% in the 35- to 64-year-old age group. In contrast, the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases has increased 27.77% for 19- to 34-year-olds, 22.91% for those aged 12 to 18 years, 89.91% for the 5- to 11-years-old age group and 204.41% for those 0 to four years of age.”

He went on to remind residents that COVID-19 vaccines are broadly available throughout the county.

“I encourage those eligible for it, to get vaccinated,” he said. “The more people in our community get vaccinated, the better you can protect yourselves, and we can protect those who are not eligible for the vaccine so far, especially those who are very young.”

Vaccines are available through clinics offered by the Oswego County Health Department, at area pharmacies, and through community health care providers.

Earlier today, the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in people aged 16 years and older. The vaccine continues to be available for use under emergency use authorization (EUA) for those aged 12 to 15 years and for immunocompromised individuals as a third dose.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) endorsed the use of an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems after an initial two-dose vaccine series. This third dose of vaccine must be administered at least four weeks after a second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. At this time, no additional dose is recommended for those who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Oswego County Health Department will only administer the third dose of vaccine to people who have a signed note from their health care provider indicating they need it.

More information on this approval can be found here.

The Oswego County Health Department will hold another vaccination clinic this week.

From 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, health staff will administer the Pfizer vaccine to those aged 12 years and over at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. This is a two-dose vaccine, so those who attend should plan to return on Wednesday, Sept. 15 for their second shot.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Walk-ins are welcomed, though appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated. Call 315-349-3330 to make an appointment or go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link “For Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted here.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 5.1% ( August 16 : 5.7%)

: 5.7%) Total # of active cases: 218 (August 16: 204)

Total # of positive cases: 8,678 (August 16: 8,502)

Total # of recoveries: 8,369 (August 16: 8,207)

Total # tests: 250,031 (August 16: 246,478)

Total # of negative results: 238,185 (August 16: 235,183)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 506 (August 16: 502)

Total # of deaths: 95 (August 16: 94)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated today.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Redfield

51-75 confirmed cases: Orwell, Williamstown

76-100 confirmed cases: Minetto

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion

151-200 confirmed cases: New Haven, Parish

201-250 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek

251-300 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Palermo, West Monroe

301-350 confirmed cases: Mexico

351-400 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Granby, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of today) Note – the college reset its numbers, so the following numbers are after August 13, 2021. Summer 2021 data can be found here. Spring 2021 data can be found here. Fall 2020 data can be found here.

Total number of active cases: 9 ( August 16 : 1)

: 1) Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since August 14: 11 ( August 16 : 1)

: 1) Total number of tests: 4,616 ( August 16 : 920) Further breakdown available on SUNY Oswego dashboard.

: 920) Total number of recoveries: 2 ( August 16 : 0)

: 0) Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 0 ( August 16 : 0)

: 0) Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 2 ( August 16 : 3)

: 3) Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 0 ( August 16 : 0)

: 0) Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 5 ( August 16 : 0)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of August 22, no change)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,223,756 (August 16: 2,192,336)

Total # of deaths : 43,404 (August 16: 43,259)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 37,813,616 (August 16: 36,776,328)

Total # of deaths: 628,984 (August 16: 622,041)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 361,558,877 ( August 16 : 355,410,960 )

Worldwide: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 212,251,510 (August 16: 207,604,434)

Total # of deaths: 4,437,894 (August 16: 4,367,603)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 4,948,858,352 ( August 16 : 4,700,158,132 )

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...