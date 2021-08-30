Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update August 24 – August 30

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 327 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this past week.

Weekly accumulated case counts continue to rise, and Oswego County’s community transmission level remains “high” according to the CDC.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang reminds residents that the Delta variant of the coronavirus is more infectious than other strains that have circulated.

“While we have seen positive cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people, it is important to remember that the vaccine is effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Huang said.

Huang encourages residents to get vaccinated.

“For those who have not yet received the vaccine, it’s not too late, you can still get vaccinated and protect your family and friends,” Huang said. “The more people get vaccinated, the better we can protect those who are not eligible for the vaccine so far, especially those who are very young.”

He went on to remind residents that COVID-19 vaccines are broadly available throughout the county.

“Vaccines are available at clinics offered by the County Health Department, at area pharmacies, and through community health care providers,” he said.

The Oswego County Health Department will hold two vaccination clinics this week.

The first is scheduled for Tuesday, August 31 at Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Drive, Fulton. From 1 to 3 p.m., health staff will administer the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine to those aged 12 years and over. This is a two-dose vaccine, so those who attend should plan to go to the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego on Tuesday, September 21 for their second shot.

From 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, health staff will administer the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine to those aged 12 years and over at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Again, this is a two-dose vaccine, so those who attend should plan to return on Wednesday, September 22 for their second shot.

“Our COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone who is eligible for the vaccine, regardless of where they are in the series,” said Oswego County Medical Director Dr. Christina Liepke. “At any of our clinics, patients can come in for their first, second or third dose… Patients do need to talk with their health care provider before they come to the clinic to find out if they should receive a third dose, because only certain people with underlying conditions need it… A third dose is different from a booster. Immuno-compromised patients who need a third dose should get it 28 days (or later) after their second dose. In contrast, a booster is given to all patients several months after they complete their vaccine series. The CDC and FDA are reviewing evidence on the potential need for a booster after any of the vaccines. Once this review is complete and if booster doses are recommended, we will be offering those as well.”

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Walk-ins are welcomed, though appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated. Call 315-349-3330 to make an appointment or go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link “For Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted here.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 6.5% ( August 23 : 5.1%)

: 5.1%) Total # of active cases: 371 (August 23: 218)

Total # of positive cases: 9,005 (August 23: 8,678)

Total # of recoveries: 8,543 (August 23: 8,369)

Total # tests: 254,477 (August 23: 250,031)

Total # of negative results: 242,290 (August 23: 238,185)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 852 (August 23: 506)

Total # of deaths: no change (August 23: 95)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated today.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Redfield

51-75 confirmed cases: Orwell, Williamstown

76-100 confirmed cases: Minetto

151-200 confirmed cases: Albion, New Haven, Parish

201-250 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek

251-300 confirmed cases: Hannibal, Palermo, West Monroe

301-350 confirmed cases: Constantia, Mexico

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Granby, Hastings, Oswego Town, Richland, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of today) Note – the college reset its numbers, so the following numbers are after August 13, 2021. Summer 2021 data can be found here. Spring 2021 data can be found here. Fall 2020 data can be found here.

Total number of active cases: 54 ( August 23 : 9)

: 9) Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since August 14: 67 ( August 23 : 11)

: 11) Total number of tests: 5,797 ( August 23 : 4,616) Further breakdown available on SUNY Oswego dashboard.

: 4,616) Total number of recoveries: 13 ( August 23 : 2)

: 2) Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 5 ( August 23 : 0)

: 0) Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 12 ( August 23 : 2)

: 2) Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 9 ( August 23 : 0)

: 0) Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 39 ( August 23 : 5)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of August 22, no change)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,256,899 (August 23: 2,223,756)

Total # of deaths : 43,551 (August 23: 43,404) The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,533. This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.



Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 38,956,889 (August 23: 37,813,616)

Total # of deaths: 638,326 (August 23: 628,984)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 368,408,264 ( August 23 : 361,558,877 )

Worldwide: (as of 3:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 216,881,824 (August 23: 212,251,510)

Total # of deaths: 4,507,286 (August 23: 4,437,894)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 5,233,379,966 ( August 23 : 4,948,858,352 )

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...