Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: January 10, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 2,157 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from January 3 through January 9) and three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

New positive cases reported this week:

January 3 – 293

January 4 – 249

January 5 – 338

January 6 – 380

January 7 – 414

January 8 – 261

January 9 – 222

An additional 39 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, January 2 and Saturday, January 8, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations.

61.54% of those hospitalized were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated; and 25.64% were fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated is defined as having had two doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 12.83% were fully vaccinated with a booster or third dose.

The age distribution of these 39 new patients is: 12.82% aged 0 to 18 years; 17.95% aged 19 to 45 years; 33.33% aged 46 to 64 years; and 35.90% aged 65 years and above.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, hospitalization numbers have risen in recent weeks,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “We’ve noticed that most hospitalized cases were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated. Also, looking at the percentages, we can see that there is a trend of increased hospitalizations in those younger than 65 years of age.”

He added, “If you are eligible for the vaccine, please make sure your shots are up-to-date. This means, if you have not received your first or second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please go to get fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster dose or third dose, please go get your booster or third dose shots.”

As of Sunday, January 9, 30,537 County residents have received their third shot or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The vaccine remains a powerful tool that will help protect people from severe symptoms, hospitalization and death,” said Huang. “The vaccine is widely available across the county – at your doctor’s office, in your pharmacy, from the County’s vaccination clinics.”

The rise in COVID-19 cases has led to a delay in investigations, through which isolation and quarantine paperwork is issued. Those who have tested positive for the virus – or who have been in close contact with someone who has – and haven’t been contacted by an investigator can go to the health department’s website to download and print the appropriate self-reported isolation and quarantine paperwork. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/isolation_quarantine_guidance.php. For those who don’t have computer or internet access, please call the County’s COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.

Oswego County is developing a COVID-19 portal that residents can use to report their positive at-home COVID-19 test results. An additional link will be provided in the near future for this self-reporting.

The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesdays at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will administer the Moderna vaccine. First, second and booster doses are available.

On Friday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the health department will host a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Health staff will administer first doses only of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years. Appointments are required for this clinic. Call the County’s COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.

On Friday, Jan. 21, from 3 to 5 p.m., health staff will administer only booster doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine to those aged 12 years and above.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will administer the patient’s choice of either the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine. First, second, third (for immune-compromised only) and booster doses are available for the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine. The single shot vaccine and booster doses are still available for the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone 12 years of age and older. Children aged 5 to 11 years can get the pediatric vaccine through their school district, local pharmacy or health care provider.

The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those aged 5 years and over. It is a two-dose vaccine series. Currently, the booster is only approved for those aged 16 and over, six months after their second shot.

The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for those aged 18 years and over. It is a one-dose vaccine, and the booster is only approved for those aged 18 and over, two months after their initial dose.

The Moderna vaccine is approved for those aged 18 years and over. It is a two-dose vaccine series. The booster is only approved for those aged 18 year and over, six months after their second shot.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here. Note: the county has not released the numbers for active cases, recoveries, negative results, or people in mandatory isolation/quarantine. The COVID-19 dashboard’s format has been changed to include daily tests, positive cases, positivity rate, hospitalizations and the age groups and vaccination status related to those in the hospital, and the total number of people who have received a third dose of the vaccine or a booster shot.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 23.7% (January 4: 18.2%)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of January 7)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 4,191,353 (January 4: 3,722,540)

(January 4: 61,607) Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 62,392

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:22 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 60,990,666 (January 4: 56,654,195)

Total # of deaths: 838,786 (January 4: 828,824)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 517,014,731 (January 4: 505,626,827)

Worldwide: (as of 3:22 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 309,161,751 (January 4: 294,178,768)

Total # of deaths: 5,492,990 (January 4: 5,453,857)

