OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 1,679 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from January 17 through January 23) and three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

Data collected on Monday, Jan. 17:

Number of lab/provider tests: 827

Number of lab/provider positive results: 145

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 17.53%

Number of at-home positive test results: 56

The following data was collected on Tuesday, Jan. 18:

Number of lab/provider tests: 965

Number of lab/provider positive results: 159

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 16.48%

Number of at-home positive test results: 80

The following data was collected on Wednesday, Jan. 19:

Number of lab/provider tests: 1,066

Number of lab/provider positive results: 271

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 25.42%

Number of at-home positive test results: 60

The following data was collected on Thursday, Jan. 20:

Number of lab/provider tests: 1,295

Number of lab/provider positive results: 218

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 16.83%

Number of at-home positive test results: 59

This report reflects data collected on Friday, Jan. 21:

Number of lab/provider tests: 1,018

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 218

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 21.41%

Number of at-home positive test results: 58

This report reflects data collected on Saturday, Jan. 22:

Number of lab/provider tests: 736

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 195

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 26.49%

Number of at-home positive test results: 22

This report reflects data collected on Sunday, Jan. 23:

Number of lab/provider tests: 435

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 97

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 22.30%

Number of at-home positive test results: 41

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain high in Oswego County, but the positivity percentage of laboratory and provider tests has consistently declined over the past week.

“Positive cases of COVID-19 remain relatively high,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “But over the past week or more the county has seen a consistent downtrend in the seven-day rolling average positivity percentage of laboratory and provider testing. If no other factors intervene, this means the positive case reporting will continue to reduce in the coming days.”

The Oswego County Health Department will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 cases and virus activity.

To better utilize its limited resources in the fight against COVID-19, the health department will discontinue daily data reporting starting tomorrow and return to issuing only weekly reports each Monday.

An additional 43 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, Jan. 16 and Saturday, Jan. 22, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations.

More than 90% of those hospitalized between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22 were not vaccinated, not fully vaccinated or vaccinated but overdue for a booster dose. Individuals fully vaccinated with a booster or third dose made up 9.3% of new hospitalizations, while 34.88% were vaccinated but overdue for a booster dose and 55.81% were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

The age distribution of the 43 new patients is: 2.33% aged 0 to 18 years; 25.58% aged 19 to 45 years; 34.88% aged 46 to 64 years; and 37.21% aged 65 years and older.

“Vaccine is the safest tool to prevent severe COVID-19 cases, hospitalization and death as this week’s county data continues to show,” Huang said. “More than half of new hospitalizations came from those not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.”

As part of its ongoing effort to promote vaccination in the community, the Oswego County Health Department has several vaccination clinics scheduled throughout the county in the coming weeks, including some in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health (DOH) and local schools.

Huang encouraged residents to visit the health department website at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php to schedule a vaccination appointment, including for clinics at local schools. Vaccines are also widely available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices.

As of Sunday, Jan. 23, 34,512 Oswego County residents have received a third shot or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That marks an increase of nearly 4,000 residents over the past two weeks.

The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesdays at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will administer the patient’s choice of either the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine. First, second, third (for immune-compromised only) and booster doses are available for the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine. The single shot vaccine and booster doses are still available for the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, from 3:30 to 6 p.m., health staff will administer all doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine to those aged 5 and older at Paul V. Moore High School, 44 School Drive, Central Square.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., health staff will administer all doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine to those aged 5 and older at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, Broad Street, Pulaski.

On Monday, Jan. 31, from 3:30 to 6 p.m., health staff will administer all doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine to those aged 5 and older at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton.

The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone aged 12 and older. Children aged 5 to 11 can get the pediatric vaccine through their school district, local pharmacy or health care provider.

The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those aged 5 and older. It is a two-dose vaccine series. Currently, the booster is only approved for those aged 16 and over, six months after their second shot.

The Moderna vaccine is approved for those aged 18 years and over. It is a two-dose vaccine series. The booster is only approved for those aged 18 and over, six months after their second shot.

The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for those aged 18 and older. It is a one-dose vaccine, and the booster is only approved for those aged 18 and over, two months after their initial dose.

“Vaccination continues to be our best defense against COVID-19,” said Oswego County Medical Director Christina Liepke, M.D. “The vaccine helps to lower the risk of hospitalization and death from the virus. However, it’s good to know that there are now medicines that have received emergency use authorization from the FDA and the CDC for the treatment of COVID-19. They include monoclonal antibody therapy and oral antivirals.”

Dr. Liepke continued, “As at-home COVID-19 testing becomes more prevalent, it’s important for people to notify their primary care provider if their result is positive. Their doctor can tell them if they are eligible to receive either of these options. Monoclonal antibody therapy is normally an IV infusion given to COVID-19-positive patients within 10 days of symptoms. In addition, there are two oral antivirals which can be used for COVID-19-positive patients within five days of symptoms. In either case, patients must meet certain eligibility criteria such as vaccination status, age and other risk factors.”

Oswego County recently developed a portal that residents can use to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results and exposure to the virus. Individuals who need paperwork for their employer or school and meet state DOH criteria can self-attest to a positive test or exposure and acquire the required documentation.

Residents seeking to report a positive at-home test can follow the directions at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/index.php.

Test results obtained from, or performed by, doctor’s offices, clinics, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, schools and other testing sites do not need to be self-reported. However, if isolation orders are needed immediately for school, employers or other reasons, individuals can request such documents using the portal’s Report a Positive Laboratory Test option.

The health department encourages residents who test positive to personally notify any close contacts as soon as they know their result. The close contact should visit New York State’s Approach to Isolation and Quarantine website at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/new-york-state-contact-tracing to see if they meet the criteria for quarantine. If the contact meets the criteria for quarantine, they should report the exposure on the health department’s online portal.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here. Note: the county has not released the numbers for active cases, recoveries, negative results, or people in mandatory isolation/quarantine. The COVID-19 dashboard’s format has been changed to include daily tests, positive cases, positivity rate, hospitalizations and the age groups and vaccination status related to those in the hospital, and the total number of people who have received a third dose of the vaccine or a booster shot.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 19.3% (January 18: 22.9%)

Total deaths reported: 160

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of January 23)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 50 (January 18: 49) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 4,697,818 (January 18: 4,556,428)

(January 18: 63,553) Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 64,872

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 4:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 71,437,265 (January 18: 67,081,788)

Total # of deaths: 868,727 (January 18: 853,340)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 532,456,065 (January 18: 524,303,996)

Worldwide: (as of 4:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 353,798,477 (January 18: 332,604,801)

Total # of deaths: 5,602,042 (January 18: 5,551,444)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

