OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 52 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this past week.

“We have seen weekly accumulated case counts steadily increase in recent weeks, from less than 10 per week in the first 10 days of July, to 52 this past week,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “This rise is likely associated with the Delta variant of the coronavirus that has been spreading across the country in recent months. This variant is more infectious than other strains that have circulated previously. While some of our newly-diagnosed cases have been in fully-vaccinated people, it is important to remember that the vaccine is effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.

“We continue to work with health care providers to deliver the vaccine to all areas of the county,” he added. “I am pleased to see an increased volume of people at our recent vaccination clinics, both here at the county health department building and in other parts of the county. For those who have not yet received the vaccine, it’s not too late. You can still get vaccinated to protect yourselves, your loved ones and our community.”

The Oswego County Health Department will hold another vaccination clinic this week. It is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

From 1 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will administer the Pfizer vaccine to those aged 12 and above. It is a two-dose series, so those who get this vaccine should plan to return on Wednesday, Aug. 25 for their second shot.

From 4 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will also administer the Moderna vaccine. It is only approved for those aged 18 and above and is also a two-dose series. Those who get this vaccine should plan to return on Wednesday, Sept. 1 for their second shot.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Walk-ins are welcomed, though appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated. Call 315-349-3330 to make an appointment or go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link “For Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted here.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 2.5% (July 26: 1.2%)

Total # of active cases: 56 (July 26: 25)

Total # of positive cases: 8,227 (July 26: 8,175)

Total # of recoveries: 8,080 (July 26: 8,059)

Total # tests: 241,397 (July 26: 239,520)

Total # of negative results: 230,085 (July 26: 228,259)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 105 (July 26: 47)

Total # of deaths: no change (July 26: 93)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated August 2.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston, Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto, Orwell, Williamstown

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, Parish

151-200 confirmed cases: New Haven

201-250 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek

251-300 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Palermo, West Monroe

301-350 confirmed cases: Mexico

351-400 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Granby, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of today) Note – the college reset its numbers, so the following numbers are after May 22, 2021. Spring 2021 data can be found here. Fall 2020 data can be found here.

Total number of active cases: 0 (July 26: 2)

Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since May 22: 7 (July 26: 7)

Total number of tests: 1,634 (July 26: 1,485) Further breakdown available on SUNY Oswego dashboard.

Total number of recoveries: 7 (July 26: 5)

Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 0 (July 26: 0)

Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 0 (July 26: 0)

Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 0 (July 26: 0)

Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 0 (July 26: 2)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of August 1, no change)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,138,286 (July 26: 2,121,451)

Total # of deaths : 43,093 (July 26: 43,059)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:22 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 35,072,484 (July 26: 34,492,934)

Total # of deaths: 613,488 (July 26: 611,010)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 345,379,794 (July 26 : 340,779,310 )

Worldwide: (as of 2:22 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 198,643,181 (July 26: 194,505,845)

Total # of deaths: 4,229,464 (July 26: 4,163,867)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 4,143,710,891 (July 26 : 3,871,921,971 )

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

