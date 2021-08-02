OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 52 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this past week.
“We have seen weekly accumulated case counts steadily increase in recent weeks, from less than 10 per week in the first 10 days of July, to 52 this past week,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “This rise is likely associated with the Delta variant of the coronavirus that has been spreading across the country in recent months. This variant is more infectious than other strains that have circulated previously. While some of our newly-diagnosed cases have been in fully-vaccinated people, it is important to remember that the vaccine is effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.
“We continue to work with health care providers to deliver the vaccine to all areas of the county,” he added. “I am pleased to see an increased volume of people at our recent vaccination clinics, both here at the county health department building and in other parts of the county. For those who have not yet received the vaccine, it’s not too late. You can still get vaccinated to protect yourselves, your loved ones and our community.”
The Oswego County Health Department will hold another vaccination clinic this week. It is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
From 1 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will administer the Pfizer vaccine to those aged 12 and above. It is a two-dose series, so those who get this vaccine should plan to return on Wednesday, Aug. 25 for their second shot.
From 4 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will also administer the Moderna vaccine. It is only approved for those aged 18 and above and is also a two-dose series. Those who get this vaccine should plan to return on Wednesday, Sept. 1 for their second shot.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
Walk-ins are welcomed, though appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated. Call 315-349-3330 to make an appointment or go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link “For Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted here.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Today’s statistics are below:
Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)
- Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 2.5% (July 26: 1.2%)
- Total # of active cases: 56 (July 26: 25)
- Total # of positive cases: 8,227 (July 26: 8,175)
- Total # of recoveries: 8,080 (July 26: 8,059)
- Total # tests: 241,397 (July 26: 239,520)
- Total # of negative results: 230,085 (July 26: 228,259)
- Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 105 (July 26: 47)
- Total # of deaths: no change (July 26: 93)
- Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.
Municipalities With Cases: Map updated August 2.
11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston, Redfield
26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy
51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto, Orwell, Williamstown
101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, Parish
151-200 confirmed cases: New Haven
201-250 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek
251-300 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Palermo, West Monroe
301-350 confirmed cases: Mexico
351-400 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba
Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Granby, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel, Volney
SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of today) Note – the college reset its numbers, so the following numbers are after May 22, 2021. Spring 2021 data can be found here. Fall 2020 data can be found here.
- Total number of active cases: 0 (July 26: 2)
- Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since May 22: 7 (July 26: 7)
- Total number of tests: 1,634 (July 26: 1,485)
- Further breakdown available on SUNY Oswego dashboard.
- Total number of recoveries: 7 (July 26: 5)
- Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 0 (July 26: 0)
- Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 0 (July 26: 0)
- Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 0 (July 26: 0)
- Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 0 (July 26: 2)
Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.
Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of August 1, no change)
- Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 :
- At nursing home – 49 (no change)
- Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)
- Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19:
- At assisted living facility – 0 (no change)
- Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)
- Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19:
- At adult care facility: 0 (no change)
- Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)
New York: (as of yesterday)
- Total # of positive cases: 2,138,286 (July 26: 2,121,451)
- Total # of deaths: 43,093 (July 26: 43,059)
*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.
Other updates from the state can be found here.
U.S.: (as of 2:22 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 35,072,484 (July 26: 34,492,934)
- Total # of deaths: 613,488 (July 26: 611,010)
- Total # of vaccine doses administered: 345,379,794 (July 26: 340,779,310)
Worldwide: (as of 2:22 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 198,643,181 (July 26: 194,505,845)
- Total # of deaths: 4,229,464 (July 26: 4,163,867)
- Total # of vaccine doses administered: 4,143,710,891 (July 26: 3,871,921,971)
Resources:
COVID-19 Information:
- Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330
- Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County
- Oswego County YouTube Updates
- These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.
- Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767
Testing Information:
Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Vaccine Information:
- Am I Eligible?
- Oswego County Vaccine Clinics
- Hotline: 315-349-3383
- COVID-19 Vaccine Information
- COVID-19 Vaccine Fraud Hotline: 833-829-7226
- NY COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard
- Kinney Drugs – Schedule an Appointment
- Wayne Drug
Miscellaneous:
- New York Mental Health Hotline: 1-844-863-9314
- Oswego COVID-19 Mental Health and Crisis Hotline: 315-343-5507
- City of Oswego Emergency Assistance
- Oswego County Health Department
- Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 dashboard
- New York Department of Health
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Oswego County Office for the Aging – 315-349-3484
- CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker
Links For Statistics:
- Oswego County
- Oswego County Health Department
- SUNY Oswego Dashboard
- New York state
- New York Department of Health
- U.S.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Worldwide
- Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.
The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.
So..NOW Cuomo says the counties are smart enough to make their own decisions on mask requirements? Business are free to mandate only people with a vaccine card gets in? Ok looks like he just boosted online sales and will lead to the closure of small business who go this way. Now he is mandating state works to get the vaccine that was the CURE to covid which only it isn’t what the government sold it to be and people are still getting sick with covid…real shocker! I hope we as tax payers love covering the legal fees for all the lawsuits against the state. Also, when companies start mandating vaccines and or testing that becomes a term of employment therefore someone has to absorb that cost…can we all say that will be passed on to the customers. Can’t the CDC just say..look we have no clue, millions of people got covid even while wearing a mask, the vaccine doesn’t stop you from getting covid and we don’t know what to do, here is the real science make a choice. If only government stopped thinking the entire population was too stupid to think for themselves. Don’t worry I’m sure Facebook and Twitter will continue to tell lemmings, sorry Americans what and how to think. If businesses want to deny you you your vaccine status fine but don’t deny people the right to do what they believe in either and most importantly if people don’t patronize your business don’t go running to the government for bail out your business. What is that mantra people like to repeat…my body my choice.