OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of three additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this past week.

The weekly Monday report was pushed to today due to county buildings being closed to observe the 4th of July.

As some pockets of Oswego County and its population have low vaccination rates and new variants continue to pose a potential threat, residents are still urged to get vaccinated if they are eligible and to encourage their eligible family members and friends to get the vaccine also.

“If you want to get vaccinated and don’t have health insurance, just come to the clinic,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “There is no out-of-pocket cost to you for the COVID-19 vaccine. If you’ve had your first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and are due for your second shot, please, make sure to keep your appointment. There is still time for every resident to do their part to get this virus under control and make our communities safe for everyone.”

The next Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those aged 12 and over. This is a two-dose vaccine and participants should plan to come back on Wednesday, July 28 for their second shot.

In addition, the single dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at the Oswego County Opportunities office at Hillside Commons, 9 Fourth Ave., Oswego.

Walk-ins are welcomed, though appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated to help reduce wait times and maintain efficient clinic operations. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link “For Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted here.

The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is also available to help people make appointments and answer any COVID-19-related questions. It is open 8:30 am. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-349-3330.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

Attendees should bring identification to confirm their age and identity. Minors must verify that they are at least 12 years of age or have a parent or guardian attest on their behalf. Those with health insurance should bring their insurance cards. However, health insurance is not required and there is no out-of-pocket expense to get the vaccine. Those without health insurance can still get vaccinated at no cost.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate (reported yesterday): 0.1% (June 27: 0.7%)

Total # of active cases: 3 (June 27: 8)

Total # of positive cases: 8,131 (June 27: 8,128)

Total # of recoveries: 8,035 (June 27: 8,028)

Total # tests: 235,011 (June 27: 233,707)

Total # of negative results: 223,820 (June 27: 222,524)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 5 (June 27: 119)

Total # of deaths: 93 (June 27: 93)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

UPDATE July 7 from the health department: “The Oswego County Health Department has found a discrepancy in the number of people being in isolation and quarantine as reported by the County and State Health Departments.

The correct total number of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine is five, not 102 as reported yesterday.

The Oswego County Health Department continues to work with the New York State Department of Health to develop and maintain accurate and efficient reporting processes.”

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated June 28.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston, Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto, Orwell, Williamstown

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, Parish

151-200 confirmed cases: New Haven

201-250 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek

251-300 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Palermo, West Monroe

301-350 confirmed cases: Mexico

351-400 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Granby, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of today) Note – the college reset its numbers, so the following numbers are after May 22, 2021. Spring 2021 data can be found here. Fall 2020 data can be found here.

Total number of active cases: 0 (June 27: 1)

Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since May 22: 4 (June 27: 4)

Total number of tests: 1,168 (June 27: 1,028) Further breakdown available on SUNY Oswego dashboard.

Total number of recoveries: 4 (June 27: 3)

Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 0 (June 27: 0)

Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 0 (June 27: 0)

Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 0 (June 27: 0)

Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 0 (June 27: 1)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of July 4, no change)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday’s state report)

Total # of positive cases: 2,099,676 (June 27: 2,096,940)

Total # of deaths : 42,986 (June 27: 42,964)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 33,736,349 (June 27: 33,634,699)

Total # of deaths: 605,788 (June 27: 604,072)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 329,628,544 (June 27 : 322,999,395 )

Worldwide: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 184,386,271 (June 27: 181,274,355)

Total # of deaths: 3,988,180 (June 27: 3,926,046)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 3,250,303,703 (June 27 : 2,950,271,562 )

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

