OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 123 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this week.

Wednesday: 21 new cases

Thursday: 23 new cases

Friday: 12 new cases

Saturday: 40 new cases

Sunday: 7 new cases

Monday: 8 new cases

Today: 12 new cases

“According to the CDC, the County’s seven-day accumulated new case reports are less than 94.8 per 100,000 people, and its community transmission rate has lowered to ‘substantial,’” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Still, to achieve a solid downward trend and make our communities safer, we need to continue following the CDC’s guidance and practice preventive measures.”

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed the public today in his weekly video. Today he discussed the FDA’s approval for adolescents aged 12 to 15 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“This is an important step as we move towards achieving herd immunity,” Weatherup said. “National, state and local data all show a shift toward more younger populations getting the virus rather than older populations. This is because more older people are vaccinated than younger people are, and it is evidence of the vaccine’s effectiveness.”

Weatherup urged everyone who is eligible for the vaccine to make an appointment to get one.

There will be another mini clinic at the G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton on Saturday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be administered, so those aged 18 and older are eligible. To make an appointment, click here or call the county’s COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330.

He said the CDC’s COVID-19 Data Tracker has Oswego County’s transmission rate as “Substantial,” a step down from its “High” rate last week.

“In theory, this is good news, but it demonstrates the fluctuation we’ve seen in recent reports,” Weatherup said. “We must remain steadfast as we work to get more people vaccinated, reduce community transmission, and overcome this disease.”

Weatherup also acknowledged the nurses in Oswego County, as tomorrow is the last day of National Nurses Week.

Supervising Public Health Nurse Jodi Martin joined the video to further discuss the county’s health care services.

Beyond responding to the pandemic, Oswego County’s nursing staff provide services such as immunizations, disease surveillance, lead poisoning prevention, and home-based health care.

“Working with residents, we have noticed that some individuals have been reluctant to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine because they don’t have health insurance,” Martin said. “First, there is no cost to the vaccine itself. Second, while there is a small admin fee that gets billed to health insurance, no one will be turned away for the lack of insurance or the inability to pay.”

Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg reported that 77.1% of Oswego County residents aged 65 and older have been vaccinated, which is greater than the state’s vaccination rate of 75.2% for that age group.

She also said at the beginning of the pandemic, the average age of death associated with the virus was 82, and when vaccinations started, doses were prioritized for senior citizens first. Since April 7, there have been no additional deaths in Oswego County associated with the virus.

“It also shows how the average age of new positive cases has shifted to the younger populations since vaccinations started,” Oldenburg said.

She said the age 66 and above group went from 17% of cases to 5%, while the 19 to 44 year old age group increased from 39% to 49%.

She said among the thousands of doses of vaccine the county has administered, they have been no reports of any severe adverse reactions to the shot. Some residents have reported no reactions at all and others have reported common side effects such as: sore arm, fever, fatigue or nausea.

Weatherup rejoined the video to discuss loosened state restrictions.

On April 22, racing venues were allowed to open at 20% capacity. Graduation ceremonies are now permitted with limited capacity. Effective Saturday, gyms and fitness centers will be able to increase capacity to 50%. The curfew has been lifted. Beginning next Monday, bars and restaurants may keep their outdoor dining areas after midnight.

The state has also adopted the CDC’s new guidance for face masks. People who are fully vaccinated may participate in outdoor activities without wearing a mask, except in certain crowded settings like parades, concerts, sporting venues and similar situations.

Oswego County updates:

Oswego County Workforce New York will host another job fair. It is scheduled to run rain or shine from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12 at the Oswego County Workforce New York Career Center at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. More information can be found here.

May is National Foster Care Month. The Department of Social Services is looking for people interested in becoming foster parents. More information can be found here.

The broadband internet study is still open. Go to cnyinternet.com for more information and to take the five minute survey or call 315-412-5966 if you do not have access to the internet.

The burn ban remains in effect until May 14.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County residents with at least one vaccine dose: 51,501 ( May 4 : 49,622)

: 49,622) Oswego County residents fully vaccinated: 44,168 ( May 4 : 40,781)

: 40,781) Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 2% ( May 4 : 2.3%)

: 2.3%) Total # of active cases: 169 (May 4: 167)

Total # of positive cases: 7,887 (May 4: 7,764)

Total # of recoveries: 7,628 (May 4: 7,507)

Total # tests: 209,975 (May 4: 203,924)

Total # of negative results: 199,320 (May 4: 193,578)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 505 (May 4: 525)

Total # of deaths: 90 (no change)

Total # of hospitalizations: 318 (as of March 1 – there were 306 as of Feb. 15)

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated yesterday.

1-10 confirmed cases: Boylston

11-25 confirmed cases: Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto, Orwell, Williamstown

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, Parish

151-200 confirmed cases: New Haven

201-250 confirmed cases: Palermo, Sandy Creek, West Monroe

251-300 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Mexico

301-350 confirmed cases: Scriba

351-400 confirmed cases: Granby, Richland

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of 3 p.m.)

Total number of active cases: 19 ( May 4 : 23)

: 23) Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since Jan. 2: 569 ( May 4 : 547)

: 547) Total number of tests: 57,683 ( May 4 : 54,938) Further breakdown available on SUNY Oswego dashboard.

: 54,938) Total number of recoveries: 550 ( May 4 : 524)

: 524) Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 12 ( May 4 : 6)

: 6) Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 9 ( May 4 : 4)

: 4) Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 2 ( May 4 : 13)

: 13) Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 10 ( May 4 : 17)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of May 10 – no change since Feb. 8)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,059,419 (May 4: 2,043,441)

Total # of deaths : 42,341 (May 4: 42,129)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 1:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 32,754,611 (May 4: 32,489,058)

Total # of deaths: 582,355 (May 4: 577,845)

Worldwide: (as of 1:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 159,126,889 (May 4: 153,773,158)

Total # of deaths: 3,307,724 (May 4: 3,217,512)

Total # of recoveries: 95,185,410 (May 4: 90,458,164)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials on Tuesdays.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

SUNY Oswego reset its numbers for the Winter/Spring 2021 semesters and does not include numbers from Aug. 12, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021. Total cases reported include 221 past positive cases (experienced during the winter break: Nov. 2020 –Jan. 2021) of students residing off-campus, who were required to provide evidence of positive test results and recovery upon returning to campus.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related