OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 559 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and four more county residents have died this past week.

“I’m sorry to report that we’ve lost four more neighbors to this disease,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Their deaths are a setback in our battle against COVID-19 and our condolences go out to their loved ones.”

Huang reminds residents that the COVID-19 virus is still active in the community.

“We have seen our seven-day new case counts increase recently,” he said. “They are back in the middle 500s, where they were in the middle of October. This poses a high risk to those who are not fully vaccinated or are otherwise vulnerable.”

He also announced that, in the last week, a handful of regional and local hospitals started reporting hospitalizations of County residents to the health department. They include Oswego Hospital; Upstate University, Crouse and St. Joseph’s hospitals in the Syracuse area; and Samaritan Hospital in Watertown.

“We’re happy to have these summaries to be able to share them with residents,” he said. “On Sunday, Nov. 21, there were 26 Oswego County residents hospitalized.”

The age distribution of these 26 patients is: 7.69% aged 0 to 18 years; 15.38% aged 19 to 45 years; 26.92% aged 46 to 64 years; and 50% aged 65 years and above.

Huang said that it’s worth noting that all age groups are impacted by hospitalization.

“With high virus activity, both unvaccinated and not fully vaccinated individuals are at higher risk of contracting the virus,” he said. “We strongly encourage those residents to get vaccinated as soon as they can. The COVID-19 vaccine is now widely available through our clinics and in many local pharmacies and health care provider’s offices as well.”

He added that the data is not complete because not all hospitals that admit Oswego County residents report to the health department.

“Also, different hospitals report in various formats, so we are not able to include vaccination status in the reports,” he said. “Still, the aggregated numbers are helpful, and we will update them weekly.

“I also want to thank Upstate Hospital for leading the way in reporting residents’ hospitalizations in this region,” said Huang. “This kind of health care and public health collaboration helps us keep the public informed, promotes education and raises awareness to help with disease prevention and control.”

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available through the County Health Department, at area pharmacies and community health care clinics, and through local physicians and health care providers.

The Oswego County Health Department hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Please note that there will not be a clinic this Wednesday, Nov. 24 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Next Wednesday, Dec. 1, health department staff will administer the patient’s choice of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine between 1 and 5:30 p.m., and the Moderna vaccine between 5 and 5:30 p.m. only.

The clinic will include first, second or third doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, the one-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson boosters. Those eligible for a booster must register in advance.

A separate clinic is scheduled for the Moderna booster. It will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Advanced registration is required for a booster shot.

The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone 12 years of age and older. The department is also collaborating with ConnextCare and school districts across the County to vaccinate school children aged 5 to 11 years at local school settings.

The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those aged 5 years and over. Children aged 5 to 11 years can get the pediatric vaccine through their school district, local pharmacies or their health care provider. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those aged 18 years and over. The Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna vaccines are both two-dose vaccines and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine.

The CDC now recommends people aged 50 to 64 who received the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, SHOULD get a booster shot six months after their last dose, regardless of underlying medical conditions. The agency also stated that those aged 18 to 49 who received the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines MAY get the booster shot if they choose to.

The CDC continues to recommend that people who had the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster shot with any of the three available vaccines two months after their initial shot.

Walk-ins are welcome; however, online registration is encouraged and appreciated for the clinic’s efficiency. People can pre-register online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 10.4% (November 15: 8.7%)

Total # of active cases: 634 (November 15: 580)

Total # of positive cases: 14,360 (November 15: 13,801)

Total # of recoveries: 13,603 (November 15: 13,103)

Total # tests: 325,948 (November 15: 320,630)

Total # of negative results: 306,793 (November 15: 302,075)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,659 (November 15: 1,487)

Total # of deaths: 130 (November 15: 126)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

Municipalities With Cases: Map was last updated on November 15.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston

51-75 confirmed cases: Redfield

76-100 confirmed cases: Amboy, Orwell

101-150 confirmed cases: Minetto, Williamstown

201-250 confirmed cases: Albion, Parish

251-300 confirmed cases: New Haven

351-400 confirmed cases: West Monroe

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Constantia, Granby, Hannibal, Hastings, Mexico, Oswego Town, Palermo, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of November 21)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,653,342 (November 15: 2,607,472)

Total # of deaths : 46,254 (November 15: 46,037) The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,907 (November 15 : 58,623 ). This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.



Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 4:22 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 47,845,010 (November 15: 47,163,985)

Total # of deaths: 771,973 (November 15: 763,619)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 450,658,211 (November 15 : 438,724,869 )

Worldwide: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 257,940,222 (November 15: 253,679,216)

Total # of deaths: 5,155,664 (November 15: 5,104,860)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...