OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 464 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and three more county residents have died this past week.

“Unfortunately, we have lost three more residents to this virus,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Our condolences go out to their loved ones.”

There were an additional 34 Oswego County residents hospitalized between Sunday, Nov. 21 and Saturday, Nov. 27, according to this week’s hospitalization report. The age distribution of these new patients is: 0% aged 0 to 18 years; 17.65% aged 19 to 45 years; 47.06% aged 46 to 64 years; and 35.29% aged 65 years and above.

“The ongoing spread of the virus puts those who are not vaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, at a higher risk of contracting the disease and developing severe cases,” Huang said. “We all must do our part to protect our families and communities. If you are eligible for the vaccine, please get your shot; and follow safety measures such as wearing a mask in indoor spaces and washing your hands frequently.”

The Oswego County Health Department hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, health department staff will administer the patient’s choice of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine between 1 and 5:30 p.m., and the Moderna vaccine between 5 and 5:30 p.m. only.

The clinic will include first, second or third doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, the one-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson boosters. Those eligible for a booster must register in advance.

A separate clinic is scheduled for the Moderna booster. It will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Advanced registration is required for a booster.

Walk-ins are welcome; however, online registration is encouraged and appreciated for the clinic’s efficiency. People can pre-register online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.

The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone 12 years of age and older. Children aged 5 to 11 years can get the pediatric vaccine through their school district, local pharmacies or their health care provider.

The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those aged 5 years and over. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those aged 18 years and over. The Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna vaccines are both two-dose vaccines and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) now recommends people aged 50 to 64 who received the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, SHOULD get a booster shot six months after their last dose, regardless of underlying medical conditions. The agency also stated that those aged 18 to 49 who received the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines MAY get the booster shot if they choose to.

The CDC continues to recommend that people who had the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster shot two months after their initial shot.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : Not available yet (November 22: 10.4%)

Total # of active cases: 566 (November 22: 634)

Total # of positive cases: 14,824 (November 22: 14,360)

Total # of recoveries: 14,132 (November 22: 13,603)

Total # tests: 330,147 (November 22: 325,948)

Total # of negative results: 309,992 (November 22: 306,793)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,384 (November 22: 1,659)

Total # of deaths: 133 (November 22: 130)

Municipalities With Cases: Map was last updated today.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston

51-75 confirmed cases: Redfield

76-100 confirmed cases: Orwell

101-150 confirmed cases: Amboy, Minetto

151-200 confirmed cases: Williamstown

201-250 confirmed cases: Albion

251-300 confirmed cases: Parish

301-350 confirmed cases: New Haven

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Constantia, Granby, Hannibal, Hastings, Mexico, Oswego Town, Palermo, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney, West Monroe

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of November 27)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: Not available yet (November 22: 2,653,342)

Total # of deaths : Not available yet (November 22: 46,254) The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – Not available yet (November 22 : 58,907 ). This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.



Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:22 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 48,330,436 (November 22: 47,845,010)

Total # of deaths: 777,938 (November 22: 771,973)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 454,558,898 (November 22 : 450,658,211 )

Worldwide: (as of 2:22 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 261,924,996 (November 22: 257,940,222)

Total # of deaths: 5,205,733 (November 22: 5,155,664)

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

