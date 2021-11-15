OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 492 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and four more county residents have died this past week.

“I’m sorry to report that we’ve lost four more neighbors to this disease,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Their deaths are a setback in our battle against COVID-19 and our condolences go out to their families and friends.”

Oswego County Medical Director Christina Liepke, MD said that the number of new cases has taken a sharp upturn this week.

“We nearly doubled the number of new positive cases compared to last year in the same time frame,” Liepke said. “These higher numbers of COVID-19 infections are also, unfortunately, affecting our youth more now than last year. In the last eight days, there have been 67 new cases in children ages 5 to 11, making up 12% of new infections. This as compared to last year, when there were only 11 new cases in the same time period, making up 4% of new infections during that time. Sadly, we’ve also been made aware of a small number of hospitalizations in this same age group this year. I urge parents to consider vaccinating their children as we see the number of 5- to 11-year-old children being infected and hospitalized continue to rise.”

With federal authorization of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, the County Health Department continues to work with ConnextCare to offer pediatric vaccination clinics at local school districts. Appointments are required for all clinics and each school district has sent out links to families to sign up. Parents can also call their school district office or the County’s COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330 to register.

The health department is also working with local health care providers and area pharmacies to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 years. Additional pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at Kinney Drugs in Fulton (315-593-2158; www.kinneydrugs.com); Kinney Drugs in Mexico (315-963-0601; www.kinneydrugs.com); and Walgreen’s in Fulton (315-598-2380; www.walgreens.com).

Huang reminds residents that the COVID-19 virus is still active in our county.

“This puts those who are not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated at a higher risk of contracting the disease and developing severe cases,” Huang said. “I encourage those who are eligible for the vaccine to get their shot and help us protect our communities. Working together, we can make this county safer and healthier.”

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available through the County Health Department, at area pharmacies and community health care clinics, and through local physicians and health care providers.

The Oswego County Health Department continues to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Please note that there will not be a clinic scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 24 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

This Wednesday, Nov. 17, health department staff will administer the patient’s choice of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine between 1 and 5:30 p.m., and the Moderna vaccine between 5 and 5:30 p.m. only.

This clinic includes first, second or third doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, the one-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson boosters. Those eligible for a booster must register in advance.

A separate clinic is scheduled for the Moderna booster. It will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Advanced registration is required for a booster shot.

The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone 12 years of age and older. The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those aged 5 years and over. Children aged 5 to 11 years can get the pediatric vaccine through their school district, local pharmacies or their health care provider. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those aged 18 years and over. The Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna vaccines are both two-dose vaccines and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome; however, online registration is encouraged and appreciated for the clinic’s efficiency. People can pre-register online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.

The CDC recommends that people who had the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster shot with any of the three available vaccines two months after their initial shot.

For those who received the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, the CDC states that the following people SHOULD get a booster shot six months from their last dose:

Those who are 65 years old and over.

People who are 18 years old and over and live in a long-term care setting such as a nursing home.

Those who are 50 to 64 years old with certain underlying medical conditions (HIV, active cancer, COPD, asthma, chronic kidney disease, sickle cell, obesity, heart disease, chronic liver disease, immune deficiency, diabetes, or history of solid organ transplant or STEM cell transplant etc.).

The CDC further states that, for those who received the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, the following people MAY CHOOSE to get a booster shot six months after their last dose:

Those who are 18 to 49 years old with certain underlying medical conditions mentioned above.

Those who are 18 to 64 years old and work in a setting that puts them at high risk of COVID-19 exposure. This includes first responders such as police, firefighters and health care workers, as well as those who work in grocery stores, food and agricultural sites, education and daycare facilities, manufacturing and public transit places, correctional facilities and the US Postal Service.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 8.7% (November 8: 6.1% )

) Total # of active cases: 580 (November 8: 411)

Total # of positive cases: 13,801 (November 8: 13,309)

Total # of recoveries: 13,103 (November 8: 12,782)

Total # tests: 320,630 (November 8: 314,803)

Total # of negative results: 302,075 (November 8: 296,801)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,487 (November 8: 1,332)

Total # of deaths: 126 (November 8: 122)

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated today.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston

51-75 confirmed cases: Redfield

76-100 confirmed cases: Amboy, Orwell

101-150 confirmed cases: Minetto, Williamstown

201-250 confirmed cases: Albion, Parish

251-300 confirmed cases: New Haven

351-400 confirmed cases: West Monroe

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Constantia, Granby, Hannibal, Hastings, Mexico, Oswego Town, Palermo, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of November 13)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,607,472 (November 8: 2,569,403)

Total # of deaths : 46,037 (November 8: 45,821) The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,623 ( November 8 : 58,306 ). This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.



Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 47,163,985 (November 8: 46,558,884)

Total # of deaths: 763,619 (November 8: 755,094)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 438,724,869 ( November 8 : 429,380,596 )

Worldwide: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 253,679,216 (November 8: 250,224,441)

Total # of deaths: 5,104,860 (November 8: 5,054,028)

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

