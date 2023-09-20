CSSD Superintendent Addresses False Bomb Spoofing In Area School Districts

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Following is a message from CCSD Superintendent Thomas J. Colabufo addressing recent bomb spoofing in area school districts:

September 20, 2023

Dear Parents/Guardians,

We hope that you are having a great day. We are writing to inform you about recent incidents that have just come to our attention regarding spoofing bomb threat calls made to neighboring school districts, as well as several other

school districts in New York State.

While there is no immediate threat to our school district, we believe it is essential to stay vigilant and informed, preparing ourselves in case we receive a similar spoofing threat in the coming days.

Today, at least two neighboring school districts in our County reported receiving bomb threat calls that were later identified as spoofed or hoax calls. These incidents caused considerable disruptions and raised concerns within their respective communities. Fortunately, through thorough investigation and collaboration with law enforcement agencies, it was determined that there was no real danger.

Our primary goal is to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community members. To that end, we want to assure you that we remain committed to following our established safety protocols and procedures in

response to any potential threat, whether real or a hoax.

Our emergency response plans have been rigorously developed and tested to ensure the safety of our school community. Additionally, we have been in contact with local law enforcement agencies and have apprised them of these recent incidents.

They have assured us of their continued support and readiness to respond promptly to any situation that may arise. While we hope that our school remains unaffected by such threats, we must remain vigilant and prepared.

In closing, we want to emphasize that safety remains our top priority. By staying informed, vigilant, and well-prepared, we can continue to provide a secure and nurturing environment for our students to learn and thrive.

Thank you for your dedication to the safety and well-being of our school community. If you have any questions or require further information, please do not hesitate to reach out.

Sincerely,

Thomas J. Colabufo

Superintendent

