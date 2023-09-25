DEC And The Central New York Land Trust, Inc., Announce Land Acquisition To Protect Drinking Water

State’s Water Quality Improvement Project Funding Helps Protect Drinking Water Supply for City of Syracuse

NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and The Central New York Land Trust, Inc., (CNYLT) today announced the acquisition of 144 acres of land near Skaneateles Lake, a critical drinking water source for 190,000 Central New Yorkers. The project was funded through the State’s Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) Program, which directly improves water quality or aquatic habitat, promotes flood risk reduction, restoration, and enhanced flood and climate resiliency, or protects a drinking water source.



“By working with partners like Central New York Land Trust, New York State is making long-term investments to ensure access to safe drinking water far into the future,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “The Central New York Land Trust’s acquisition of the first of several parcels near Skaneateles Lake will protect the water supply, not only as a drinking water source, but also as an environmental and recreational resource for the region.”

CNYLT Executive Director Simon Solomon said, “Protecting the water quality of Skaneateles Lake has been a priority for many over the last decade. While we cannot go back in time, we can create stable lakeside parcels that work to reduce harmful algal blooms and prevent nutrients from entering the water source. The water quality of Skaneateles Lake is unmatched in the region allowing the City of Syracuse to utilize this resource unfiltered. Keeping our drinking water clean has been a continued priority identified by our local government, and this partnership between local and state government, non-profit organizations, and local land trusts continues to be key because it leverages public funds with private dollars.”



CNYLT intends to acquire multiple parcels near the lake with the remaining funds by summer 2024. CNYLT acquired the 144-acre O’Neill Parcel for $900,000, using a portion of its $4 million WQIP Land Acquisition for Source Water Protection grant awarded by DEC. The acquisition of this parcel will help protect Skaneateles Lake, the drinking water supply of the city of Syracuse.

New York’s Commitment to Clean Water

WQIP is a competitive, reimbursement grant program that funds projects that improve water quality or aquatic habitat, promote flood risk reduction, restoration, and enhanced flood and climate resiliency, or protect a drinking water source. Under this grant program, DEC announced more than $65 million for 51 land acquisition projects to date. In addition to land acquisition projects for source water protection, WQIP grants may be awarded for wastewater treatment improvement, non-agricultural nonpoint source abatement and control, vacuum trucks in municipal storm sewer system (MS4) areas, salt storage, dam safety repair/rehabilitation, aquatic connectivity restoration, and marine district habitat restoration.

In the latest round of DEC funding, at least $75 million was available through WQIP and up to $3 million was available through Non-agriculture Nonpoint Source Planning and Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Mapping Grant (NPG) program. Visit the WQIP and NPG websites for more information.

New York continues to increase its investments in clean water infrastructure. Most recently, the 2023-24 Enacted Budget includes the $500 million in clean water funding proposed by Governor Hochul in January and brings New York’s total clean water infrastructure investment to $5 billion since 2017. In April, Governor Hochul made the first funding announcement advanced under the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022. A total of $425 million is available – $200 million in Bond Act funds and $225 million in funding from the state’s existing Water Infrastructure Improvement and Intermunicipal Grant programs.

To learn more about implementing this and other funding in the Bond Act, register and attend one of the upcoming listening sessions by visiting www.ny.gov/BondAct.

